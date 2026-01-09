10-Minute High-Intensity Workout Can Trigger Anti-Cancer Molecules In Bloodstream, Finds Study

A recent study found that just 10 minutes of vigorous activity could hinder cancer progression. The study shows that short, high-intensity workouts can help to alter the molecular profile of the bloodstream. These changes can help to curb bowel cancer cell growth and accelerate damaged DNA repair. The study was conducted by researchers from Newcastle University and published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Researchers identified elevated levels of various small molecules in the blood after working out. Several of these compounds help to fight inflammation, promote vascular health, and enhance metabolic function. During lab tests, when researchers exposed bowel cancer cells to blood enriched with these exercise-induced molecules, it triggered extensive genetic shifts. Over 1,300 genes altered expression, which affected DNA repair, energy generation, and cancer cell growth.

These results highlight the role of exercise in reducing bowel cancer risk. Physical activity sends molecular messengers via blood that regulate the genes linked to tumour development and genetic stability.

Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is cancer that is found anywhere in the large bowel, which includes the colon and rectum. While it is usually seen in older adults, it can happen at any age. Also, bowel cancer is now affecting young people. If detected at an earlier stage, treatment outcomes tend to be better. The above study builds on growing evidence that regular physical activity is important for the prevention of cancer.

Dr. Sam Orange, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Exercise Physiology at Newcastle University and lead author of the study, said: "What's remarkable is that exercise doesn't just benefit healthy tissues, it sends powerful signals through the bloodstream that can directly influence thousands of genes in cancer cells. It's an exciting insight because it opens the door to find ways that mimic or augment the biological effects of exercise, potentially improving cancer treatment and, crucially, patient outcomes.

"In the future, these insights could lead to new therapies that imitate the beneficial effects of exercise on how cells repair damaged DNA and use fuel for energy."

The team found that exercise increased the activity of genes boosting mitochondrial energy processes, enabling better oxygen utilisation in cells. Conversely, genes driving unchecked cell division were suppressed, potentially taming cancer cell aggression. Post-exercise blood also improved DNA repair by activating the vital PNKP gene.

The study included 30 participants between the ages 50-78, all overweight or obese (a cancer risk) yet healthy otherwise. Each of them performed a 10-minute high-intensity cycling session. Blood analysis covered 249 proteins, with 13 increasing after exercise, including interleukin-6 (IL-6), which plays a key role in DNA repair.

Dr. Orange, a Clinical Exercise Physiologist at The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "These results suggest that exercise doesn't just benefit healthy tissues; it may also create a more hostile environment for cancer cells to grow. Even a single workout can make a difference. One bout of exercise, lasting just 10 minutes, sends powerful signals to the body. It's a reminder that every step, every session, counts when it comes to doing your best to protect your health."

Studies suggest that consistent activity helps to bowel cancer risk by roughly 20 per cent. No need for gyms or sports, commuting by foot or bike, plus chores like gardening or housework, can also be beneficial help. Further, the team will probe if ongoing workouts yield beneficial changes and how they work with chemo or radiation.

