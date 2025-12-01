Expert Busts Common Myths About Lung Cancer

Lung cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers in India, with over 72,000 new cases and more than 66,000 deaths each year. Yet, despite its growing impact, public understanding of the disease is clouded by myths and misinformation that can cost lives. Misconceptions often delay diagnosis and treatment, allowing the disease to progress unnoticed. It is therefore critical to separate myth from fact so people can recognise early symptoms, seek timely medical help, and understand the real risk factors driving the rise of lung cancer today.

Common myths about lung cancer

Myth 1: Lung cancer is a disease of older people

Although the average age for lung cancer diagnosis is 70 years or older, it is not solely a disease that affects older individuals. Lung cancer affects both men and women, and it can occur at any age. In recent years, more young people and women under 40 have been diagnosed with lung cancer, making up around 6% of all cases.

Myth 2: Lung cancer is limited to those who smoke

While it is true that smoking is the biggest risk factor when it comes to lung cancer, around 25% of lung cancers worldwide and 40% of cases in India occur in never smokers., In such people, long-term exposure to pollution, second-hand smoke, chemical agents, or exposure to occupational hazards can trigger changes in the lungs.

Air pollution is now emerging as a key risk factor for lung cancer, with 43% of disability-adjusted life year (DALY) being attributed., So, while quitting smoking remains the wisest decision one can make, non-smokers aren't automatically protected.

Myth 3: All lung cancers are the same

Lung cancer might sound like a single disease, but it appears in different ways., The two main types of lung cancer are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). This classification is based on how the cells look and behave under the microscope. The treatment approach for both types greatly differs from one another. After the diagnosis of lung cancer, biomarker testing becomes pertinent, which checks a tumour's genetic and protein profile, and helps doctors pick a specific treatment., This level of precision in medicine has been transformative and has allowed patients to receive treatment that works best for their tumour type.

Myth 4: Lung cancer treatments are harsh and the outlook is always poor

Advances in medical science have transformed the treatment landscape for lung cancer. Today, care is increasingly personalised rather than one-size-fits-all. Innovative therapies such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy are changing patient outcomes. To break it down, immunotherapy strengthens the body's immune system to fight cancer, while targeted therapy blocks the specific genetic mutations that drive its growth., Combined with surgery and radiation for early-stage-disease, these modern approaches have made treatment more effective and improved both survival rates and quality of life for patients.

The bottom line is that lung cancer doesn't choose older men, adults, or only smokers. It can affect anyone. We must take control of what we can and not ignore symptoms like long-term cough, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss. Many risk factors such as air pollution remain out of our control. But, it's important to remember that lung cancer prognosis is no longer abysmal. Awareness, early screening and diagnosis, and treatment advancements have changed the game.

(Dr. Sajjan Rajpurohit is Director & Head of Medical Oncology (Cancer Care) at Medanta Noida and Medanta Mediclinic Defence Colony)

