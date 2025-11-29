Doctor Explains What Scented Candles Are Quietly Doing To Your Lungs

Scented candles have become a lifestyle staple in Indian homes, used for mood-setting, festive décor, aromatherapy, stress relief, and even boosting focus during work-from-home hours. And of course, they make for brilliant gifts during the festive and holiday season, which in India, stretches from the month of September-October all the way to December-January. With the rise of wellness trends on social media, more people light candles daily, often without realising that something so soothing might have hidden health effects. While a warm, fragrant room feels comforting, what your lungs inhale during that burn isn't always as harmless as it seems.

Scientific research on candles is still evolving. No major health organisation has declared scented candles dangerous, nor is there conclusive evidence linking them to long-term disease. But multiple global studies do show that burning candles, especially low-quality ones, can release chemicals and microscopic particles that irritate the airways. For people with asthma, COPD or allergies, this can be enough to trigger symptoms.

To understand what scented candles are quietly doing to your lungs, NDTV Health spoke to Dr Vikas Maurya, Senior Director & HOD, Respiratory Medicine & Respiratory Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi. He breaks down what really happens inside your airways and how you can continue using candles safely, without compromising your respiratory health.

Scented Candles Look Harmless, But They Release More Than Fragrance

The wax used in a candle acts as its fuel. Paraffin wax, soy wax, beeswax, and plant-based waxes are the most common varieties. "Soy and beeswax options are often preferred for a cleaner, longer-lasting, and more eco-friendly burn," says Dr Maurya.

But what happens after you light that wick?

Some scented candles, especially those made of paraffin wax, release chemicals such as benzene, toluene, and formaldehyde. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), these chemicals are classified as indoor air pollutants that may irritate the respiratory system.

"Some scented candles release chemicals that can irritate lungs and trigger respiratory issues. Burning candles can release particulate matter (PM) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air, which may cause throat and respiratory irritation, or asthma or COPD attacks," explains Dr Maurya.

Studies published in the European Lung Foundation and United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also confirm that burning candles contributes to indoor particulate levels, especially ultrafine particles that penetrate deep into the lungs.

The Problem Grows When Ventilation Is Poor

Indoor air pollution in India is already a major concern, with data from the World Health Organization showing that it contributes to respiratory illness in millions of households, especially during winters. Candles add to this burden when burned in enclosed, poorly ventilated rooms.

"The risks are higher with poor quality, paraffin-based, and strongly scented candles, especially in poorly ventilated areas," notes Dr Maurya. Even short-term exposure to elevated PM levels can irritate the airways, according to the American Lung Association, particularly in people who are already vulnerable.

Pollutants in scented candles can affect your lungs too

Photo Credit: Pexels

Is It Really Dangerous? Here's What The Evidence Says

Despite these emissions, scented candles aren't classified as a major health threat. Dr Maurya clarifies this nuance: "Though candles look harmless, they may have negative health effects. But unless people are overdoing it or are vulnerable, the quantities emitted are too low to make people sick."

There is no definitive research proving that scented candles cause chronic lung disease, cancer, or long-term harm. The issue is irritation, not permanent damage. "Burning a candle releases chemicals that can be potentially dangerous, but no definitive research shows that exposure increases your risk of any serious health condition," he adds.

However, inhaling any smoke, including from candles, is not considered ideal for respiratory health.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Dr Maurya highlights three groups who should be cautious:

People with asthma, COPD, or other chronic lung diseases

Individuals with allergies or bronchitis

Children and pets, who inhale pollutants faster and at a higher rate than adults

For these groups, even mild irritants can worsen symptoms.

How To Reduce Your Risk If You Love Your Candles

You don't have to stop lighting candles altogether. You just need to burn them smarter.

Dr Maurya's recommendations:

Choose high-quality natural wax candles such as soy, beeswax, coconut, or vegetable wax.

Prefer essential oil-based fragrances over synthetic ones.

Burn candles in a well-ventilated room; avoid closed spaces.

Trim the wick to reduce soot formation.

Burn for shorter periods instead of long hours.

Avoid drafts, which cause incomplete combustion and more smoke.

He adds: "If you plan on using candles regularly, burning them in a ventilated room is a good idea to minimise the smoke you breathe in. Keeping candles away from drafts reduces the smoke they produce."

Scented candles can brighten a room, lift your mood, and help you relax. But they also emit pollutants that your lungs may not appreciate, especially if you have a respiratory condition. There is no evidence that occasional candle use causes serious diseases, but regular exposure in poorly ventilated spaces can irritate the airways. Choosing cleaner candles, ventilating your room, and using them moderately can help you enjoy their warmth without compromising your lung health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.