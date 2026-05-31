During a severe heatwave, temperatures can reach 45-50 degree celusis across India. Public health advice often focuses on avoiding heat stroke, managing fatigue, and drinking enough water. While these are important, experts warn that people often overlook the impact of heat on digestion. High temperatures not only cause discomfort, but they can also disrupt the internal balance. If you do not change your daily routine in extreme heat, your digestive functions may weaken, making you prone to seasonal gut problems. The human body changes how they function in extreme heat. To keep you cool, your cardiovascular system widens blood vessels near the skin. This helps release excess heat. However, it reduces blood flow to your stomach and intestines. With less oxygenated blood, digestion slows, and your stomach's protective lining weakens. This makes your gut prone to inflammation, cramps, acid reflux, and infections that spread easily in high temperatures.

7 Expert Tips For Summer Gut Health

To understand how deep this impact goes, it helps to look at the clinical perspective. Dr Alok Sandipan, MD, DM (Gastroenterology), Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist at the Institute of Gastrointestinal Sciences, New Delhi, explains, "During sustained heatwaves, the diversion of systemic blood flow to the periphery fundamentally compromises the integrity of the gastrointestinal lining." This structural vulnerability, coupled with accelerated bacterial proliferation in ambient food during summer, exponentially escalates the risk of acute gastroenteritis, hyperacidity, and systemic metabolic sluggishness."

Compounding this issue is the type of food that people consume during hot weather, which can push an already struggling system over the edge.

Dr Meera Radhakrishnan, PhD, Chief Clinical Nutritionist and Head of Dietetics at Metro Health Medical Centre, points out: "Thermoregulation demands a significant amount of biological energy during extreme weather events." Consuming highly processed, lipid-heavy foods forces the digestive system to operate under severe strain, which can lead to localised inflammation, acid reflux, and a marked reduction in nutrient absorption efficiency."

To systematically counter these environmental vulnerabilities and support a balanced gut microbiome, incorporating targeted dietary and lifestyle interventions is essential. Implementing these seven expert clinical recommendations can profoundly mitigate gastrointestinal issues during a heatwave:

1. Prioritise Hydration via Intelligent Balance

Mitigating the risk of dehydration is the absolute foundation of summer digestive care. However, simply chugging massive volumes of plain water can dilute essential electrolytes and minerals in your system. Integrating hydrating summer foods alongside electrolyte-rich fluids like unsalted buttermilk, fresh coconut water, or oral rehydration solutions ensures that the cellular lining of your intestines retains its structural integrity and sustains normal bowel movements.

2. Fortify The Gut Microbiome With Traditional Cooling Probiotics

Sustained heat stress can alter the composition of your intestinal flora, destabilising your stomach's natural bacterial balance.

Regular consumption of traditional, live-culture fermented items acts as a natural shield. Incorporating modest portions of homemade curd (dahi) or traditional fermented rice water introduces beneficial strains of lactobacilli.

These good bacteria actively suppress harmful pathogens that thrive during seasonal temperature spikes.

3. Transition To Small, Thermally Light And Frequent Meals

Large, calorie-dense, and heavy meals demand extensive metabolic energy and prolonged blood flow for breakdown, worsening internal heat generation.

Transitioning to lighter, more frequent meals significantly lowers the digestive burden on your stomach.

Focusing on water-rich, easily digestible gourds (like bottle gourd/lauki and ridge gourd/torai), cucumbers, and melons provides essential micronutrients without overworking an already compromised metabolic rate.

Also Read: Is There A Wrong Way To Hydrate? Doctors Explain Hydration Mistakes You Are Making During A Heatwave

4. Minimise Spices And Heavy Cooking Oils

While certain traditional Indian spices possess wonderful therapeutic qualities, highly pungent, fiery, and oil-heavy formulations can trigger severe gastric irritation and thermal discomfort during a heatwave. Restricting excessive chilli, black pepper, garlic, and processed oils prevents the compounding of internal heat. Instead, utilising cooling aromatic herbs like fresh mint (pudina), coriander, and fennel seeds (saunf) can soothe the gastric lining and ease hyperacidity.

5. Exercise Strict Vigilance Over Food Storage

Learning how to avoid stomach infections during severe heatwaves involves recognising external environmental hazards. High ambient temperatures serve as an ideal incubator for rapid bacterial replication in cooked food. Prepared meals should never remain at room temperature for more than one hour before consumption or refrigeration. Practising strict food hygiene protocols is essential to prevent food poisoning, which can manifest as chronic digestive inflammation.

Also Read: Can Having Coconut Water With Sabja Seeds Help Prevent Kidney Stones In Summer?

6. Integrate Natural Digestive Agents

Incorporate proven, time-tested kitchen ingredients that offer functional, gas-relieving relief to the upper digestive tract. Infusing your daily drinking water with cumin seeds (jeera) or consuming a light, diluted extract of wood apple (bel sharbat) creates a soothing, protective layer over the gastric mucosa. This natural protection helps neutralise excess stomach acid secretion induced by elevated ambient humidity.

7. Synchronise Physical Activity With Thermal Lows

Engaging in strenuous physical exertion during peak daylight hours worsens systemic thermal stress and further deprives the core digestive tract of vital blood circulation.

Restricting exercise routines, workouts, or heavy outdoor chores to early morning or late evening hours preserves optimal physiological equilibrium. This strategic timing supports consistent digestive motility and prevents the accumulation of metabolic toxins.

Ultimately, safeguarding your health during severe climatic fluctuations requires looking beyond surface-level hydration alone. Recognising that a comprehensive heatwave gut health protocol demands specific dietary modifications allows for robust protection against seasonal vulnerabilities. By implementing these seven expert tips, maintaining precise food hygiene, and choosing light, hydrating options, the digestive ecosystem can be effectively shielded from the harshest elements of summer.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.