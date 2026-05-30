Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutritional disorders among Indian women, and yet it often goes unnoticed. This silent condition poses serious risks to women's health, work, productivity and overall well-being.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra breaks down the reasons behind iron deficiency among Indian women and shares how to prevent this nutritional disorder. “One of the most common things Indian women say is, 'But I eat daal every day. How can I be low in iron?' The truth is iron deficiency is not always about how much iron you eat; it's also about how much your body is actually able to absorb and use,” she writes.

Highlighting some common symptoms of iron deficiency, the nutritionist says, "If you constantly feel tired, dizzy, low on energy, breathless, cold all the time, and weak during periods, low iron could be one reason." She goes on to explain that an adult Indian woman needs around 18-21 mg of iron per day, whereas one bowl of daal contains only 2-3 mg of iron. That is why eating daal every day is not enough.

"Most Indian diets rely heavily on plant-based iron from daal, rajma, chole, or spinach, but this type of iron is naturally harder for the body to absorb," Batra explains. On top of this, she adds that having chai right after meals, low vitamin C intake, and poor gut health reduce iron absorption. Chronic dieting, heavy periods and low protein intake can also quietly reduce the body's ability to absorb iron even further.

How To Prevent Iron Deficiency

According to the nutritionist, if you are struggling with iron deficiency, you do not need to change your entire diet. "Small changes can make a big difference. Sometimes the issue is not what you are eating but what your body is actually able to use," she says while sharing a few simple changes. She recommends women do the following:

Add lemon with meals - lemon maximises the absorption of plant-based iron in the gut. Its rich vitamin C and citric acid content convert iron into a highly absorbable form.

Avoid tea/coffee near meals - tea and coffee contain natural compounds like polyphenols and tannins that bind to the type of iron found in plant-based foods, making it difficult for your body to absorb.

Improve protein intake - protein intake is essential because specific amino acids dramatically boost plant-based iron absorption in the gut.

Focus on gut health - focusing on gut health is crucial because the intestines are the sole entry point for iron into the bloodstream. If the digestive tract is compromised, you will struggle to absorb iron no matter how much you consume.

Do not ignore symptoms for years - the nutritionist recommends paying attention to early signs and taking proactive steps to help reverse the trend.

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