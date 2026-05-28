Anaemia, or iron deficiency, is a major public health concern that can affect children, teenagers, and women between the ages of 15 and 49 years. The global progress to reduce the public health burden of anaemia remains ineffective, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). But new research on dietary approaches that can help reduce the health risks related to anaemia has come forth. The treatment of anaemia, as per a new review that looked at iron supplements, found that the addition of a fruit juice can increase its absorption.

Even though iron supplements are prescribed to anaemic patients, iron deficiency is still prevalent in a large portion of the population. The symptoms include fatigue, weakness, and poor focus. This is because iron supplements need the right environment where they can be readily absorbed by the body. The cofactors needed for absorption are many, but one of them is the common fruit juice.

Why Guava Juice Makes Iron Supplements More Effective

Fresh guava juice is rich in vitamin C, which is essential for iron absorption. When vitamin C converts iron into a more absorbable form, people who are anemic can benefit from it. Guava contains up to 4 times more vitamin C than oranges, which significantly improves iron uptake in the body. The study is extensive on existing research, such as the BMJ Journal of Nutrition, which has found positive results when iron supplements are consumed with guava juice.

What The Review Found

The extensive review is a compilation of 17 studies that involve women and teenage girls who were anaemic.

When the prescribed dose of iron supplements, after assessing the medical requirement, was combined with a simple dietary change known as guava juice, positive results were seen.

Here is what the review found: the haemoglobin levels increased by

Average increase: 1.71 g/dL

Teenage girls: 1.52 g/dL

Pregnant women: 1.84 g/dL

Introducing guava juice to medically prescribed iron supplements raised haemoglobin levels by 1.29 g/dL. Medically proven addition shows that an incremental 1-2 g/dL rise can reverse mild anaemia.

Also Read: ICMR Clinical Trial Finds Traditional Ayurvedic Formula Matches Standard Iron Pills For Anaemia

Who Can Benefit The Most

The finding could benefit the large anaemic population of India, who are looking to tweak their nutritional intake to better their chances of overcoming their iron deficiency. Here is who can specifically benefit from this finding:

Women of reproductive age

Pregnant women

Teenage girls

People with mild to moderate anaemia

These groups show the highest anaemia burden globally, which means that they need to make active changes to make sure their anaemia doesn't turn severe.

How To Take Iron Supplements For Better Results

Iron supplements need to be consumed after the right medical testing, as everybody's body needs to be able to absorb the prescribed amount. The general health condition of the body needs to be taken into account, and you can make the necessary tweaks to make sure that iron supplements give you better results.

Take iron supplements with vitamin C-rich drinks like guava juice.

Avoid tea or coffee near dosage, as caffeine intake affects iron absorption.

Follow the prescribed dosage to make sure that you don't overconsume, as it can lead to side-effects.

Pair with an iron-rich diet for the best results that last.

Are There Any Limitations?

Yes, the finding only proves that there are supplementary dietary approaches that can help iron supplements get absorbed better. But you need to know that studies need a large data pool to make sure that their efficacy can be absolute.

Similar studies were conducted in Indonesia, which show that there are limitations to the studies. The subjects and their genealogy show different results.

Variation in dosage and duration is also a factor that can show varied results.

Limited long-term follow-up is available, which shows that results are based on short-term analysis.

Introducing fresh guava juice is not a replacement for medical treatment yet.

Also Read: Not Seeing Results From Supplements? A Doctor Says Timing Could Be The Reason

Can Guava Juice Become A Public Health Solution?

Guava juice, when consumed cold-pressed and fresh, could become a public health solution. As it is affordable and widely available, there are limitations to its availability. It may fit into nutrition programmes and antenatal care, but should be consumed after a nutritionist or dietician has guided you with the right approach. This simple dietary approach could help reduce anaemia in low-resource settings where access to specialised care is limited.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Gastroenterologist, Harvard-trained, says, "Vitamin C plays a crucial role in enhancing iron absorption. Pairing supplements with natural sources like guava juice can significantly improve outcomes."

A simple dietary pairing of guava juice and iron supplements can improve anaemia outcomes. It can enhance iron absorption naturally. But it is not a replacement but a powerful addition to treatment for anaemia.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.