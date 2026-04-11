Not Seeing Results From Supplements? A Doctor Says Timing Could Be The Reason

Getting your supplements right is not just about what you take; it is also about when you take them. Many people follow a routine, add multiple supplements to their day, and still do not see the kind of results they expect. Sometimes, the issue is not the supplement itself but the timing. Simple changes in when you take them could make a real difference in how well your body absorbs them.

That is exactly what Dr Vishakha Shivadasani from Mumbai highlights in an Instagram post.

“Supplement timing can change everything. It's not just what you take… " It's when you take it that determines how well your body absorbs it,” she writes.

According to the doctor, certain supplements work best at specific times of the day. For instance, magnesium glycinate is best taken before bed. Omega-3 supplements can be taken after main meals. Meanwhile, for women who take myo-inositol to manage PCOS, it is suggested to take it in the morning and evening.

The post further mentions that Vitamin D3, along with K2, should be taken with a “fatty meal” for better absorption. Iron, on the other hand, works best on an empty stomach and can be paired with vitamin C. Zinc should be taken separately from iron or calcium to avoid any interference.

Berberine, known to benefit people with certain heart conditions, is recommended before meals, while digestive enzymes should be taken with meals. Fibre is suggested before meals, ideally with water.

For daily energy and support, B-complex vitamins are best taken in the morning. CoQ10, essential for energy production, can be taken after breakfast and lunch, and even after dinner if required. Electrolytes are most effective during or after a workout, and protein powder is commonly taken post-workout.

Some supplements, like alpha-lipoic acid and probiotics, are best taken on an empty stomach. Probiotics are also suitable to take at night.

“From magnesium at night to iron on an empty stomach — these simple shifts can make your supplements actually work for you, not just sit in your routine,” Dr Vishakha concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.