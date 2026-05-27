Emotions do not always ask for attention directly; sometimes they show up as cravings or increased anxiety. While nutrition is not a replacement for therapy, the food you eat can play a powerful role in supporting your brain health. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recommends foods to eat when you are struggling with anxiety, poor focus or fatigue.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Emotions don't disappear when ignored; they show up as cravings. Low mood, anxiety, and poor focus aren't always 'just mental'. Sometimes your brain and nervous system are under-fuelled too. Nutrition can't replace therapy or rest, but the right nutrients can support stress response, serotonin activity, and emotional regulation. This isn't emotional eating. It's emotional support through nutrition. Your brain needs support, too."

Foods To Eat For Common Emotional Distress:

1. Anxiety

There is a powerful connection between magnesium and anxiety. Magnesium acts as the "brake pedal" for your nervous system by slowing down brain activity and inducing calm. Pumpkin seeds, chia seeds and almonds make excellent natural anxiety-fighting snacks. They work together to regulate stress hormones and promote the production of feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin.

2. Feeling Low

Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for mood regulation and energy and is often referred to as the "sunshine vitamin". A simple combination of sunlight, certain mushrooms and fatty fish can help maintain healthy vitamin D levels. They work together to address key nutritional deficiencies and hormone imbalances that often contribute to feeling low.

3. Poor Focus

Choline is the building block for a vital neurotransmitter that drives memory, focus and mental clarity. When your brain lacks it, it can result in brain fog, fatigue and poor concentration. Egg yolks, liver and legumes are excellent for boosting your daily choline intake. Each option offers unique nutritional benefits to support brain health.

Your mind and body work together; all you have to do is nourish both with care, compassion and the support they truly need.

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