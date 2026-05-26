39-Year-Old Karnataka Cricketer Dies Of Heart Attack: Are Young, Fit And Active Athletes Also At Risk?

SL Akshay, former Karnataka Ranji Trophy and Karnataka Premier League cricketer, died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack on the field while playing a local division cricket match in Bengaluru. The 39-year-old, who hailed from Shivamogga, was playing in a third-division match at a ground in KR Puram when he suddenly complained of chest pain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The death of the 39-year-old cricketer due to a heart attack has sparked fresh concerns about heart health among young and active individuals. It is a common belief that regular exercise and an athletic lifestyle offers protection against cardiovascular problems. While staying active does reduce the overall risk of heart disease, experts say it does not guarantee immunity. In some cases, hidden medical conditions may remain unnoticed for years and only show up during periods of intense physical effort. This is why sudden cardiac events in athletes, though uncommon, continue to raise important questions about early detection and prevention.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Udgeath Dhir, Principal Director Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital Gurgaon, said that even people who appear perfectly healthy may carry underlying cardiovascular risks. These risks can be inherited and may not show any warning signs until there's a serious event. Factors such as family history, genetic conditions, abnormal cholesterol markers and silent heart abnormalities can increase the chances of early heart disease. While physical fitness is important, one should also understand what is happening inside the body.

Why Do Heart Attacks Happen In Young Athletes?

Heart attacks are often linked with older age, obesity, smoking and an inactive lifestyle. However, young athletes are not completely free from risk. Some individuals may have hidden cardiovascular conditions that remain undetected despite maintaining a healthy appearance and active routine.

Intense exercise places additional demand on the heart. If a person already has an underlying problem, physical stress can sometimes trigger symptoms or serious complications. This does not mean exercise is dangerous. In fact, regular physical activity remains one of the best ways to protect heart health. The concern lies in silent conditions that are not visible from the outside.

Dr. Dhir explains that these hidden risks can remain unnoticed for years and only become apparent during strenuous activity.

Genetic Factors May Increase Risk

One of the biggest reasons behind premature heart disease is inherited cardiovascular risk. Genetics can play a major role even when a person eats well, exercises regularly and maintains an ideal body weight.

Some conditions linked to higher risk include:

Familial hypercholesterolemia, which causes very high cholesterol levels from an early age

Uncontrolled hypertension or high blood pressure

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick

Rhythm disorders affecting the heart's electrical activity

Elevated Lipoprotein(a), also called Lp(a)

These conditions may not always cause symptoms. A person may continue daily activities, participate in sports and feel completely normal while the risk silently builds over time.

Understanding Lipoprotein(a) And Why It Matters

In recent years, Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), has become an important topic in heart health discussions. Traditionally, people focused on LDL cholesterol, often called "bad cholesterol", and HDL cholesterol, known as "good cholesterol". However, experts are now giving more importance to Lp(a).

Recent cholesterol recommendations from the American Heart Association (AHA) advise adults to consider getting their Lp(a) levels checked at least once in their lifetime. Unlike standard cholesterol markers, Lp(a) is usually inherited and is not included in routine lipid profile tests unless specifically requested.

This means many people may never know their levels unless a doctor recommends the test.

How High Lp(a) Affects The Heart

High Lp(a) levels can cause several harmful changes inside blood vessels. It may increase plaque formation, promote inflammation and raise the likelihood of clot development.

Together, these changes can increase the risk of:

Early heart attacks

Stroke

Narrowing of blood vessels

Premature cardiovascular disease

For someone who is young and physically active, elevated Lp(a) can still pose a risk even if traditional fitness indicators appear normal.

Importance Of Preventive Screening

Many people wait for symptoms before getting their heart checked. But preventive screening can help detect risk much earlier. Doctors advise paying attention to family history, especially if close relatives experienced heart attacks, strokes or sudden cardiac events at a younger age. Additional testing may be useful for individuals with unexplained symptoms, strong family history or inherited risk factors.

Useful preventive checks may include:

Blood pressure monitoring

Cholesterol testing

Lp(a) testing

Heart rhythm evaluation

Imaging tests when recommended by specialists

Early identification gives individuals the chance to make lifestyle changes and receive treatment before serious complications develop.

A healthy lifestyle remains one of the strongest defenses against heart disease. Regular exercise, balanced nutrition, good sleep and avoiding tobacco all help lower risk. However, fitness should not create a false sense of security. Athletic performance and outward health do not always reflect what is happening inside the cardiovascular system. "You may feel perfectly alright on the outside, but it's equally important to know whether your heart is truly alright on the inside," aads Dr. Dhir.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.