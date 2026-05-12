Inflammation Can Harm Your Body In 7 Ways: Here's How To Fight It Naturally

Inflammation is your body's natural defence mechanism against injury, infection, and harmful substances. In the short term, it helps healing and recovery. But when inflammation becomes chronic and persists for months or years, it can quietly damage tissues and increase the risk of several serious health conditions. Experts say modern lifestyle factors such as poor diet, stress, lack of sleep, smoking, and physical inactivity are contributing to rising levels of chronic inflammation worldwide. The problem is that low-grade inflammation often develops silently, without obvious symptoms, until it begins affecting major organs and systems in the body. According to a study in journal Nature Medicine, emerging evidence suggests that the roots of chronic inflammation can be traced back to early developmental stages, with its impact persisting across the lifespan to shape adult health outcomes and influence mortality risk.

1. It Can Damage Your Heart

Long-term inflammation lasts months or years. This occurs when the immune response fails to eliminate the trigger, leading to persistent tissue damage. According to a 2023 book on Chronic Inflammation, subacute Inflammation is an intermediate phase lasting 2 to 6 weeks. Chronic inflammation can affect blood vessels and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Inflammation may contribute to:

Narrowing of arteries

High blood pressure

Increased risk of heart attack and stroke

Also read: 5 Health Hacks To Effectively Lower Inflammation

2. It May Increase Diabetes Risk

Persistent inflammation can interfere with insulin function, making it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar. Over time, this may raise the risk of type 2 diabetes.

3. It Can Affect Brain Health

Research suggests chronic inflammation may play a role in cognitive decline and neurological conditions. It has been linked to:

Memory problems

Brain fog

Increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases

4. It May Harm Your Gut

Inflammation in the digestive tract can disturb gut balance and contribute to digestive discomfort. This may worsen conditions such as:

Bloating

Irritable bowel symptoms

Chronic digestive inflammation

5. It Can Trigger Joint Pain

Inflammation is closely linked to joint stiffness and pain. Conditions such as arthritis involve inflammatory processes that can damage cartilage and mobility over time.

6. It May Weaken Immunity

While inflammation is part of immune defence, chronic inflammation can actually dysregulate immune function. This may leave the body less efficient at fighting infections.

7. It Can Affect Skin Health

Inflammation may worsen several skin conditions, including:

Acne

Eczema

Psoriasis

Stress, poor diet, and pollution can further aggravate inflammatory skin responses.

How To Fight Inflammation Naturally

Eat More Anti-Inflammatory Foods. Focus on:

Fruits and vegetables

Nuts and seeds

Fatty fish

Whole grains

Reduce Ultra-Processed Foods

Highly processed foods rich in sugar, trans fats, and refined carbohydrates may increase inflammation.

Exercise Regularly

Moderate physical activity can help lower inflammatory markers in the body.

Prioritise Sleep

Poor sleep is strongly associated with higher inflammation levels.

Also read: Skin Changes To Aches: Nutritionist Explains How To Spot Inflammation Before It Worsens

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can trigger inflammatory responses through hormonal changes. Inflammation is not always harmful, but when it becomes chronic, it can quietly affect multiple organs and increase disease risk. Experts say adopting healthier lifestyle habits, especially through diet, sleep, exercise, and stress management, can go a long way in reducing inflammation naturally and protecting long-term health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.