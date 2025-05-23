Just 3 Nights Of Poor Sleep May Raise Heart Disease Risk, New Study Warns

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Many individuals work late, often sacrificing sleep for productivity. A study from Uppsala University links lack of sleep to heart disease risk. Sleeping four hours for three nights raises inflammatory blood proteins.

Many people often work late into the night, using phrases like "burning the midnight oil" or "not sleeping for nights" to highlight their hard work. While these expressions emphasise effort, they also come with health risks, particularly related to lack of sleep.

A new study conducted by researchers at Uppsala University in Sweden has found that sleeping only about four hours per night for three consecutive nights can cause changes in the blood that are associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

The study focused on inflammatory proteins in the blood. These molecules are produced by the body when it is under stress or fighting illness. When these proteins remain elevated over a long period, they can damage blood vessels and increase the likelihood of heart problems such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, and irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation).

The research involved 16 healthy young men who stayed in a controlled laboratory environment. Throughout their stay, their meals, activity levels, and exposure to light were carefully regulated to ensure accurate results.

The participants followed two routines: three nights of normal sleep (8.5 hours) and three night of sleep restriction (4.25 hours). After each sleep phase, the men completed a short, high-intensity cycling workout, and their blood was tested before and after.

The study found that sleep deprivation increases inflammatory markers linked to heart disease, even in young, healthy adults. After just a few nights of poor sleep, the body's response to exercise, which normally boosts healthy proteins, was weaker. The study also found that protein levels varied depending on the time of day, with greater variations when sleep was restricted. This highlights sleep's significant impact.

The findings suggest that even short-term sleep deprivation can have serious health implications, emphasising the importance of adequate sleep for maintaining heart health.