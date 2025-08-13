Vitamin K Can Cut Down Heart Disease Risk: Food Sources And How Much To Consume Daily

Heart diseases have become increasingly common in recent years. From poor diet to lifestyle choices and environmental factors, a combination of all has contributed to the rising prevalence. Eating right is one of the effective ways to boost heart health and reduce the overall risk of cardiovascular disease. Vitamin K is one of the essential nutrients that has been associated with a significant reduction in heart disease risk.

Research indicates that this vitamin plays a crucial role in the regulation of calcium in the body, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood vessels and reducing the risk of arterial stiffness, a key factor in cardiovascular disease.

Additionally, it helps lower blood pressure by preventing mineralisation, where minerals build up in the arteries. This supports the heart to pump blood freely through the body. Mineralisation is a major risk factor for heart disease and naturally occurs with age. Studies also indicate that adequate intake of vitamin K has been shown to lower the risk of stroke.

A study published in the journal Circulation analysed the dietary habits of thousands of adults and found that those with a higher intake of vitamin K had a markedly lower risk of developing coronary heart disease. The findings suggested that individuals consuming adequate amounts of vitamin K were considerably less likely to suffer from heart-related issues compared to those with insufficient intake.

Food sources of vitamin K

Kale, spinach, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts are loaded with vitamin K. Additionally, other sources like fermented foods (such as natto), fish, meat, dairy products, and eggs also contribute to vitamin K intake. To reap the cardiovascular benefits, it's generally recommended that adults consume about 70-90 micrograms of vitamin K daily, depending on age and gender, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Additionally, vitamin K helps with the production of proteins that are essential for blood clotting. It also boosts bone health and may reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Some studies suggest that adequate vitamin K levels may also promote cognitive function and memory in older adults.

