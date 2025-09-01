Chronic Heart Disease Risk High In Indians, Here's What You Can Do In Your 40s

Turning 40 often means juggling work deadlines, family responsibilities and social expectations, all white caring for your health can feel like yet another item on a never-ending list. Yet for so many Indians, mid-life isn't just about reflections but it is a critical checkpoint for heart health. Data according to WHO shows that 45% of cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths occur between aged 40 and 69 in India and CVDs account for nearly 27% of all deaths nationwide. To this add the startling fact that Indians tend to develop heart disease earlier, face higher mortality and suffer from more severe outcomes compared to many other populations. The good news? Your 40s are also precisely the time when mindful steps that are small, consistent and science-backed can make a huge difference. Whether it is heart-friendly habits, smart screening or lifestyle shifts, there actions can help flip the script on your heart's future. Keep reading as we share tips to help reduce chronic heart disease risk which are designed to be realistic, relatable and easy to follow.

Tips to help safeguard your heart in the 40s

1. Understand the risk

Use tools like WHO's non-laboratory risk chart developed for South Asia. It assesses 10-year CVD risk using just age, smoking status, blood pressure, BMI, and gender. In a national Indian sample aged 40–69, nearly 85% were at low risk (<10%), especially those with high blood sugar or unemployment. Early awareness is the first step to action.

2. Know the quiet culprits

India's conventional risk factors are hypertension, obesity, tobacco use and high cholesterol, all of which are widespread and modifiable. Lifestyle and stress may accelerate these, especially in your 40s so regular check ups matter.

3. Focus on modifiable risks

The INTERHEART study reports that nine conventional risk factors like smoking, high blood pressure, abdominal obesity, unhealthy diet and cholesterol, explain the 86-94% of heart attack risk in South Asians. The takeaway remains that many risks can be addressed with lifestyle changes.

4. Stick to a heart-healthy eating plan

Diets like DASH or the Mediterranean diet are rich in fruits, vegetables and low in salt, sugar and unhealthy fats. All of these factors can help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol and trim the 10-year CVD risk by around 13%.

5. Consider medication when needed

If you're already borderline for high blood pressure or cholesterol, it is high time to discuss these issues with your doctor. Medication can help manage these heart issues and work as a great addition to a healthy lifestyle.

6. Don't ignore regular screening

Early detection of heart disease can help in better prevent of chronic CVD and helps take steps to improve your overall heart health. It can help catching signs of high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol and other heart disease before complications arise.

7. Fight urban stressors

Urban Indians face various threats such as rising obesity, increasing diabetes and air pollution. Add in poor dietary habits and stress and the heart risk surges. Awareness and targeted steps like reducing screen time, managing stress and seeking clean air are critical.

8. Raise awareness

Groups like the Indian Heart Association are actively raising awareness, conducting outreach camps and promoting prevention across India. Being part of such initiatives or learning from their content can reinforce your commitment and knowledge.

At 40, you're not just mid-like but mid-journey. Think of this decade as both a checkpoint and a launchpad. With smart screening, heart-friendly nutrition, consistent monitoring and community support, you can significantly lower your cardiovascular risk and thrive for the decades to come. Start today and give your heart the care it deserves.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

WHO non-laboratory based CVD risk chart (India, ages 40–69) – NCDIR/WHO survey

Prevalence of hypertension, obesity, tobacco use, hypercholesterolaemia in India – PMC

Higher CAD hospitalization among Indians, especially <40 years – PMC

INTERHEART: nine modifiable risk factors explain most heart attack risk in South Asians – PMC

Shift to total CVD risk assessment guidelines – JCPC