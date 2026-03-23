Family History Of Type-2 Diabetes? Tips To Prevent Or Delay The Onset Of The Disease

Type-2 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Diabetes affects the way your body metabolises sugar (glucose). In this form of diabetes, the body either develops insulin resistance, meaning cells do not respond properly to insulin, or it does not produce enough insulin to maintain normal glucose levels. This results in elevated blood sugar levels. When left uncontrolled, type-2 diabetes can lead to a range of health issues such as kidney failure, blindness, heart disease, and more.

Family history is a significant risk factor for developing type-2 diabetes. If a close relative, such as a parent or sibling, has diabetes, your risk of developing the condition increases. This heightened risk can be attributed to genetic factors that influence how your body handles glucose and insulin. Additionally, families often share similar lifestyle habits, such as diet and physical activity, which can also contribute to the development of type-2 diabetes. Additionally, individuals in families with a history of diabetes may have higher baseline insulin resistance or other metabolic abnormalities that enhance their risk.

If you have a family history of type-2 diabetes, is it possible to prevent the condition? Keep reading to find out.

How to prevent diabetes if you have a family history

By adopting proactive habits, you can effectively prevent or delay the onset of the disease. These include:

1. Prioritise strategic weight management

Maintain a healthy body weight through a balanced diet and regular physical activity. Losing just 5% to 7% of your current body weight can reduce your risk of developing type-2 diabetes by nearly 60%.

Excess weight around the midsection is a major driver of insulin resistance. If you are overweight, lose weight through small, consistent changes in a sustainable manner.

2. Adopt a high-fibre, low-glycemic diet

Eat a balanced diet that helps you meet daily fibre intake from sources like legumes, non-starchy vegetables, and whole grains. High-fibre foods slow sugar absorption and keep you full longer.

Swap sugary sodas, energy drinks, and fruit juices for water, herbal tea, or coffee. Staying hydrated helps the kidneys flush out excess sugar.

You can also use the plate method by filling your plate with non-starchy vegetables, one-quarter with lean protein (fish, beans, poultry), and one-quarter with whole grains.

3. Optimise physical activity

Engage in regular physical activity, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Include resistance exercises like weightlifting or bodyweight squats at least twice a week to improve insulin sensitivity in muscles.

4. Monitor your blood sugar levels regularly

If you have a family history, start tracking your fasting blood glucose and HbA1c levels regularly, especially if you are over 35 or have other risk factors. Regular screenings can detect prediabetes, a reversible stage where lifestyle changes are most powerful. You should also monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as these factors often interact with diabetes risk.

5. Refine daily habits

Improve sleep quality: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep nightly. Sleep deprivation can disrupt hormones that regulate insulin and hunger.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep nightly. Sleep deprivation can disrupt hormones that regulate insulin and hunger. Manage stress: Chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which spike blood sugar. Use techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing.

Chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which spike blood sugar. Use techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing. Quit smoking: Smokers are 30-40% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than non-smokers because nicotine reduces insulin effectiveness.

While genes play a major role, several other factors increase type-2 diabetes risk. These include excess weight, chronic stress, sedentary lifestyle, age, PCOD, unhealthy eating habits, smoking and excess alcohol consumption. By adopting healthy lifestyle choices, individuals with a family history of type 2 diabetes can lower their risk and promote better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.