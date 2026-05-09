Corporate Cafeterias May Be Fueling Diabetes And Fatty Liver, Entrepreneur Warns

A LinkedIn post by entrepreneur Dr Yashawant Kumar has sparked discussion online after he claimed that unhealthy food served in corporate cafeterias may be quietly contributing to rising lifestyle diseases among office workers in India. In the widely shared post, Kumar argued that many people are taught to fear roadside food because of hygiene concerns, while trusting packaged or cafeteria meals simply because they appear clean and professionally prepared.

He compared street snacks such as pani puri with typical office meals, saying that while roadside food may occasionally cause short-term stomach illness, daily cafeteria meals high in refined carbohydrates, oil and processed ingredients could contribute to long-term health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver disease.

Kumar described a common office lunch as refined white rice with little fibre, overcooked dal, oily vegetables and fried snacks eaten quickly at desks while employees continue working. He argued that such eating habits, repeated over many years, may gradually damage health even if there are no immediate symptoms.

The entrepreneur said chronic illnesses often develop slowly and warned that companies may unknowingly be contributing to the health problems they later spend heavily to treat through corporate insurance policies and wellness programmes.

He claimed that workplace food culture is a larger issue than personal willpower and called on companies to rethink what is served in office cafeterias. According to Kumar, many corporate wellness campaigns focus on fitness sessions, meditation workshops and health apps while ignoring the nutritional quality of daily meals consumed by employees.

As part of his suggestions, he proposed that companies should make at least one genuinely nutritious and affordable meal available in every corporate canteen. He said healthier options should not be treated as symbolic items such as small salads, but should instead be filling meals that employees would willingly choose over fast food or fried dishes.

The post has triggered debate among professionals on social media, with many users sharing their own experiences of unhealthy office food, rushed eating schedules and rising lifestyle-related health issues linked to long working hours.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that poor diet, stress, lack of physical activity and sedentary work routines are major contributors to the growing burden of metabolic diseases in urban India.

Kumar ended his post by asking people what kind of food their office canteens serve, prompting hundreds of responses from employees across different industries.