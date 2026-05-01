The Low-GI Powerhouse: Here's Why Nutritionists Recommend Okra For Blood Sugar Control

Okra, also known as ladyfinger or bhindi, is a widely consumed vegetable in many parts of the world. Beyond its popularity for its taste and versatility in everyday cooking, okra has also gained attention for its potential health benefits. It is rich in dietary fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants and is often considered a nutritious addition to a balanced diet.

In recent discussions around nutrition and lifestyle management, okra has been recognised for its possible role in supporting blood sugar control. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains how it can be effective to actually control your sugar and type 2 diabetes. In a video shared on Instagram, she explains, "Okra can help reduce your blood sugar spike because it is so full of soluble fibre. That can actually help reduce the sugar absorption in your intestine."

It slowly releases the sugar to your blood cells as well, hence reducing the sugar spikes and managing your diabetes better. "Okra is low glycemic index, which makes it a great vegetable you want to control your diabetes," she adds.

Benefits of Okra

1. Heart Health

The vegetable contains a gel-like substance called mucilage, which can bind to cholesterol during digestion. This allows cholesterol to be excreted from the body rather than absorbed into the bloodstream.

2. Digestive Health

Okra is a powerhouse for the gut as it helps prevent constipation and promotes regular bowel movements. The pectin in okra also acts as a prebiotic and feeds beneficial gut bacteria while supporting a healthy microbiome.

3. Bone Health

While most vegetables aren't typically linked to bone strength, okra is an exception. It is an excellent source of vitamin K and calcium, both of which are essential for maintaining bone density and preventing conditions like osteoporosis.

Incorporating okra into your daily diet can be a simple yet effective step toward better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.