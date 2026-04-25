Skin Changes To Aches: Nutritionist Explains How To Spot Inflammation Before It Worsens

Modern life often keeps us so busy that we stop paying attention to what our bodies are trying to tell us. Many people ignore everyday issues like constant tiredness, headaches, or digestive discomfort because they seem minor at first.

According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, these signs can sometimes point to high inflammation in the body. This condition does not always appear suddenly or clearly, and it can build up slowly over time. Understanding these early warning signs can help you take timely steps and make better lifestyle choices before the problem becomes more serious.

Silent signs that you may have high inflammation in the body

1. Skin colour

High inflammation often shows itself through subtle or persistent changes in the skin. While acute inflammation causes immediate redness, chronic inflammation can lead to long-term changes that are often overlooked. "If you have high pigmentation, if you have psoriasis or eczema, this could indicate high inflammation because of a gut dysbiosis," the nutritionist shares.

2. Chronic constipation

She adds, "Digestive issues like bloating, acid reflux and cramp can also be a sign of high inflammation, again, because of an imbalanced gut and a poor gut microbiome." Chronic constipation can also mean that the gut lining is compromised, allowing toxins and bacteria to leak into the bloodstream and trigger inflammation throughout the body.

3. Aches and pains

Pain, especially in the joints, could also indicate high inflammation in the body. You may experience a generalised feeling of soreness or heaviness in your muscles.

4. Diagnosed with anything that ends with itis

Conditions like ulcerative colitis, arthritis and pancreatitis are inflammatory markers.

These symptoms should be evaluated by a healthcare professional to determine the underlying cause and appropriate management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.