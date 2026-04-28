Bank Of Baroda Probationary Officer Shares First Payslip, Breaks Down Salary And Perks

A video by Bank of Baroda (BoB) Probationary Officer (PO) is going viral after he revealed his detailed salary and extensive list of perks. The video sparked significant online discussion about the financial benefits and stability of public sector banking careers. In his video, Pankaj Kumar Das shared his first salary slip from May 2025, which showed an in-hand amount of Rs 98,745. He later clarified that this specific figure was for 40 days of work rather than a single month.

The payslip showed a detailed breakdown of his gross earnings before deductions, including components such as basic pay, house rent allowance (HRA), and dearness allowance (DA), among others.

Beyond salary, Das highlighted the range of benefits available to him as a probationary officer. These include lease accommodation, petrol allowance, newspaper allowance, entertainment allowance, medical support, refreshment allowance, house maintenance, mobile and recharge expenses, and even eye check-up coverage.

He also pointed out additional long-term benefits, such as the ability to encash unused privilege leaves and access to bank guest houses and holiday homes during vacations.

Watch the video here:

Das, who qualified the PO examination conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, also notes in his bio that he has cleared RRB CSA.

The video has sparked widespread discussion online about the financial stability and lifestyle offered by public sector banking jobs compared to private sector roles.

Earlier, another probationary officer working at the State Bank of India went viral on Instagram after sharing her in-hand monthly salary. In a video, she revealed that she earns approximately Rs 95,000 after 2.5 years of service, including 5 increments. The high figure, driven by performance increments, JAIIB/CAIIB certifications, and perks, caused disbelief and admiration, sparking discussions on banking and compensation.