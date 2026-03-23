Bengaluru Couple Arrested For Rs 25 Crore Court Job Fraud

A couple in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly duping hundreds of job seekers by promising government positions in the court system, a scam through which they are accused of swindling around Rs 25 crore.

The accused, identified as Jason D'Souza and Lavina, were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for running what investigators say was an extensive operation targeting unemployed people and private sector employees.

Accused Collected Up To Rs 25 Lakh Per Victim

According to police, the couple allegedly collected between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh from each victim by promising D-group jobs in various courts, with the total amount swindled estimated at around Rs 25 crore. To make their operations credible, they forged judges' signatures and issued counterfeit appointment orders to convince applicants.

When victims later sought updates on their employment status, the accused reportedly delayed responses with excuses and eventually stopped answering calls.

Once victims understood they had been deceived, several approached the CCB and lodged complaints. Additional cases were registered at a police station in Bengaluru. As the investigation progressed, authorities found that the couple had been previously arrested in 2024 for a similar job fraud case. After being released, they allegedly resumed their illegal activities.

Network of Agents Used To Expand The Scam

Police investigations also revealed that the accused had built a network of agents to widen their reach. These agents reportedly identified potential victims, persuaded them to pay the demanded amounts, retained a commission, and handed over the remaining money to the couple.

In some instances, victims were called to private hotels under the pretext of document verification. There, they were shown fake offer letters to further convince them that the recruitment was genuine.

The CCB is currently interrogating the accused to determine the full extent of the scam, identify additional victims, and uncover all individuals involved in the network.