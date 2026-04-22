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SSC Stenographer Grade C And D Exam 2026: Final Vacancy List Released

SSC has released the final vacancy list for Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2026 with 232 and 1483 posts respectively.

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SSC Stenographer Grade C And D Exam 2026: Final Vacancy List Released
Check Official SSC Stenographer Grade C And D Vacancies For 2026 Recruitment
  • SSC released final vacancy list for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2026 on its website
  • The recruitment will fill 232 posts for Grade C and 1,483 posts for Grade D stenographers
  • Skill test for the examination was conducted on January 28 and 29, 2026
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The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final vacancies list for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now check the official vacancy details on the SSC website ssc.gov.in.

As per the released data, the recruitment drive will fill 232 posts for Stenographer Grade C and 1,483 posts for Stenographer Grade D.

The skill test for the examination was conducted on January 28 and 29, 2026. Following this, the commission has now finalised and released the vacancy distribution.

Check Vacancy List Here

How to Check SSC Steno Grade C and D Vacancy List 2026

Steps to Download SSC Steno Vacancy List 2026 PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "SSC Steno Grade C, D Exam 2026 Final Vacancies List PDF" link

Step 3: The SSC Steno Grade C and D Vacancy List 2026 PDF will open on the screen

Step 4: Check the vacancy details carefully in the PDF

Step 5: Download and save the SSC Steno 2026 vacancy PDF

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future reference

The commission has clarified that Document Verification will be carried out by the respective user departments after the final result is declared.

SSC also reiterated that it only conducts the recruitment process based on vacancies reported by ministries and departments, and it does not determine the total number of vacancies or reservation-wise distribution.

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