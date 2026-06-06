Venus-Jupiter Conjunction June 2026: How And When To Watch The Rare Sky Event

Skywatchers will have an opportunity to witness one of the most striking celestial events of the summer as Venus and Jupiter appear unusually close together in the evening sky on June 8 and 9, reported National Geographic.

The two bright planets will be separated by less than 2 degrees, making them appear very close from Earth's perspective. The event is expected to be the closest visible approach between Venus and Jupiter in the Northern Hemisphere until late 2028.

Venus And Jupiter To Appear Side By Side

On the evenings of June 8 and 9, Venus and Jupiter will appear within 2 degrees of each other in the sky. This distance is roughly equal to just over the width of a pinkie finger held at arm's length. The planets will also be close enough to fit within the same view through a pair of binoculars.

The event is known as a conjunction, a term used when two celestial bodies appear close together in the sky when viewed from Earth.

Easy To Spot After Sunset

Venus is the brightest planet visible in the night sky, while Jupiter is the second brightest. Their brightness makes them easy to spot with the naked eye, provided weather conditions are favourable.

Observers will not need to wait until complete darkness to see the planets. Venus and Jupiter are bright enough to become visible soon after sunset.

The setting sun can help guide observers to the planets. Venus and Jupiter will appear together in the western sky along an imaginary diagonal line known as the ecliptic.

The ecliptic is the arc-shaped path that the Sun and planets appear to follow across the sky. Planetary conjunctions occur because the planets of the solar system travel along this same plane, although at different orbital speeds.

On June 8 and 9, Venus and Jupiter will appear to follow the Sun as it sets in the west. The two planets will remain visible above the western horizon for approximately two to two-and-a-half hours after sunset.