American Heart Association's New Cholesterol Guidelines Emphasise Earlier Screening, Lifetime Heart Risk Reduction

The American Heart Association (AHA), along with the American College of Cardiology (ACC), has released the 2026 Guideline on the Management of Dyslipidemia. This is the first update since the 2018 cholesterol guidelines and focuses on dyslipidemias, including LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides. The update was jointly published in the journal Circulation and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The recent guideline is retitled the 2026 Guideline on the Management of Dyslipidemia and incorporates evidence up to late 2024. It emphasises lifetime cardiovascular risk reduction through earlier screening and personalised therapy to reduce the rising heart disease in younger populations.

Dr. Roger Blumenthal, chair of the guideline writing committee and director of the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Baltimore, said, "We know 80% or more of cardiovascular disease is preventable and elevated LDL cholesterol, sometimes referred to as 'bad' cholesterol, is a major part of that risk. While we want to try to optimise healthy lifestyle habits as the first step to lower cholesterol, we realize that if lipid numbers aren't within the desirable range after a period of lifestyle optimisation, we should consider adding lipid-lowering medication earlier than we would have considered 10 years ago. And lower LDL cholesterol for longer, just like lower blood pressure for longer, results in much greater protection against future heart attack and stroke risk."

The New Guidelines

The older risk scores like the Pooled Cohort Equations overestimated the 10-year risk of a heart attack and stroke by 40%-50%. The recent guideline moves from the old pooled cohort equations to the AHA PREVENT-ASCVD risk calculator for prevention decisions. This tool estimates 10- and 30-year risks of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). These have been categorised as:

Less than 3 per cent: Low

3-5%: Borderline

5-10%: Intermediate

10% or higher: High

These risk categories guide treatment decisions, including whether to initiate statin therapy and the recommended intensity of lipid-lowering therapy.

Blumenthal said, "With this new assessment tool, we can better estimate cardiovascular risk using health information already obtained during an annual physical-cholesterol, blood pressure readings and other personal information such as age and health habits-and then further personalize the risk score for each individual by looking at 'risk enhancers,' which can help guide the need for lipid-lowering therapy."

Lipoprotein (a) [Lp(a)] should be measured at least once in adulthood as these levels are largely genetically determined and remain relatively stable over a lifetime. Selective apolipoprotein B (ApoB) can be measured to refine risk in those with borderline or intermediate scores.

Advances in Risk Assessment

PREVENT-ASCVD combines cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic health factors, making it more precise than previous models. For adults 30-39, screening starts if there are risks like family history, smoking, hypertension, diabetes, or high BMI.

Biomarkers like Lp(a) help in identifying hidden risks. If levels are above 125 nmol/L (or 50 mg/dL), it signals higher risks of ASCVD. ApoB counts atherogenic particles better than LDL-C alone. Coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring through low-radiation CT can help detect plaque. Zero score often means low short-term risk and scores over 100 need immediate intervention.

"Having healthy LDL-cholesterol levels or high-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (HDL-C), traditionally thought of as 'good' cholesterol, isn't necessarily a 'get out of jail free' card," Blumenthal said. "Measuring other biomarkers can give a more complete picture of someone's cardiovascular risk and help inform decisions about whether lipid-lowering therapy is needed sooner rather than later or if more intensive therapy is warranted."

Recommendations for Young Adults

Lifestyle is foundational. Follow nutrient-dense diets that are rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins. Limit sweets, processed fats, and sodium and aim for 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week.

Statin therapy should be the first-line for high-risk patients. Other new FDA-approved options like five lipid-lowering therapies for intolerance or add-ons; ezetimibe, bempedoic acid, inclisiran, evolocumab, and others.

For hypertriglyceridemia (more than 150 mg/dL), address root causes like obesity or alcohol and severe cases (more than 500 mg/dL) should use fibrates or omega-3s to prevent pancreatitis.

Pamela B. Morris, MD, FACC, FAHA, vice-chair of the guideline writing committee and the Paul V. Palmer chair of cardiovascular disease prevention and director of the Seinsheimer Cardiovascular Health Program at The Medical University of South Carolina, said, "Implementation of this important new guideline by clinicians will be critical to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease in the future. Improved risk assessment tools with the PREVENT-ASCVD equations, selective use of CAC scoring and measurement of lipoprotein(a) allow us to personalize treatment of those individuals at increased risk. The evidence base continues to grow and has demonstrated that people who maintain low levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides at earlier ages are much less likely to develop atherosclerotic disease decades later. Taking action early in life is critical because high cholesterol begins to impact your heart disease risk even in adolescence."

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