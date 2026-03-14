In Your 30s? Try These 6 Beginner Yoga Poses To Lower High Cholesterol

Entering your 30s often brings changes in metabolism, lifestyle and stress levels. Long working hours, physical activity which gets reduced and unhealthy eating habits can gradually contribute to rising cholesterol levels. High cholesterol, medically known as Hypercholesterolemia, can increase the risk of heart-related conditions if left unmanaged. Along with a balanced diet and regular exercise, yoga can be a helpful addition to your daily routine. A major systematic review and meta-analysis published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that yoga significantly improved LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and blood pressure compared to no exercise. Certain yoga poses stimulate circulation, improve digestion and support metabolic health. Here are six beginner friendly yoga poses that may help manage cholesterol levels naturally.

1. Bhujangasana

According to a study in the International Journal of Yoga, bhujangasana, or cobra pose, can pose their effect on the neuroendocrine system and glucose or lipid metabolism. Lie on your stomach with your palms placed near your shoulders. Slowly lift your chest while keeping your elbows slightly bent and shoulders relaxed. Hold the position for a few breaths before returning to the starting position. This pose may help improve blood circulation and support heart health.

2. Ardha Matsyendrasana

This seated twist helps massage abdominal organs and may support digestion and metabolism. Sit with your legs extended. Bend one knee and place the foot outside the opposite thigh. Twist your torso toward the bent knee while keeping your spine straight. Regular practice may help stimulate internal organs and support metabolic balance.

3. Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana involves lifting both the chest and legs while holding the ankles, creating a bow like shape. This pose stretches the entire front body and stimulates digestive organs. Improved digestion can indirectly help maintain healthier cholesterol levels.

4. Setu Bandhasana

Bridge pose helps open the chest and improve blood circulation. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips upward while pressing your feet and shoulders into the ground. Hold the pose for several breaths. This posture can help strengthen the back and support cardiovascular health.

5. Sarvangasana

Sarvangasana is known to stimulate the thyroid gland and improve circulation. In this pose, the body is balanced on the shoulders with the legs extended upward. Beginners should practise it carefully and preferably under guidance.

6. Paschimottanasana

This forward bend stretches the back, hamstrings and spine while gently compressing the abdomen. Sit with your legs extended and slowly bend forward to reach your feet. The pose supports digestion and may help regulate metabolic processes.

Additional Lifestyle Tips

While yoga can support cholesterol management, it works best when combined with healthy lifestyle habits. Maintaining a balanced diet rich in fibre, whole grains and healthy fats can help regulate cholesterol levels. Regular physical activity, adequate sleep and stress management also play an important role. Avoiding excessive consumption of processed foods and trans fats can further support heart health. Cholesterol levels often begin to rise silently during the 30s due to lifestyle changes and metabolic shifts. Incorporating beginner friendly yoga poses into your routine can support circulation, digestion and overall metabolic health. Along with healthy eating and regular physical activity, yoga may help you take a proactive step toward maintaining healthier cholesterol levels and protecting your heart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.