These 7 Every Day Habits Are Slowing Down Your Metabolism Silently

Biologically, metabolism is a set of life-sustaining chemical reactions in the body. It is often divided into two categories: catabolism, the breakdown of substances to release energy, and anabolism, the process of building up components of cells, such as proteins and nucleic acids. In simple words, metabolism is the process by which your body converts food into energy, which is required for various functions from breathing and circulation to physical activity and cellular repair. Those with a fast metabolism burn more calories and are less likely to accumulate a lot of fat. On the other hand, those with slow metabolism tend to burn fewer calories, and the leftover calories get stored as fat. The speed of your metabolism is commonly known as metabolic rate.

Having a fast metabolism allows the body to burn calories more efficiently, which can help maintain a healthy weight or facilitate weight loss if desired. So if you know someone who eats a lot without gaining weight, it's probably because they have a faster metabolism.

Fast metabolism is beneficial for several other reasons. It can lead to higher energy levels and improved endurance during physical activities, as the body can convert food into usable energy more quickly. Additionally, a faster metabolic rate can support better overall health by optimising nutrient absorption and utilisation, which contributes to various bodily functions, including muscle development, hormone regulation, and immune support.

While you might not notice it day-to-day, several common habits can gradually downshift your metabolic engine, making it harder to maintain energy and weight over time. Here are some of these.

Habits that can slow down your metabolism

1. Extreme calorie restriction

Severely restricting calories or following a crash diet can cause the body to enter starvation mode, slowing down metabolism to conserve energy. It slows your resting metabolic rate to survive what it perceives as food scarcity.

2. Sedentary lifestyle

When muscles remain inactive for hours, they stop demanding energy, causing a significant drop in calorie expenditure. Over time, this leads to slow metabolism.

3. Inadequate sleep

Sleep is a primary regulator of metabolic hormones, including those that regulate appetite. Lack of sleep can trigger the secretion of ghrelin (hunger hormone) while reducing the levels of leptin (fullness hormone), leading to overeating. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to slow metabolism and weight gain.

4. Low protein intake

Protein has a higher thermic effect of food (TEF) than fats or carbs, meaning your body burns significantly more calories just digesting it. Consuming insufficient protein can also reduce muscle mass over time. Since muscle is metabolically active, losing it can lower overall metabolism.

5. Dehydration

Water is essential for breaking down fat for energy. Even mild dehydration can cause your metabolic rate to dip, as the body cannot process nutrients efficiently without adequate fluids.

6. Stress

High-stress levels can lead to the overproduction of cortisol, which signals the body to store fat, particularly in the abdominal area. Additionally, stress makes it harder for your body to use insulin effectively, affecting your metabolism and body weight.

7. Skipping meals

Irregular eating patterns and frequent meal skipping can signal the body to conserve energy, leading to a slowdown in metabolic rate.

Your metabolic rate plays a significant role in maintaining weight. It also significantly affects your overall health. Regular exercise, eating a high-protein diet, strength training and staying hydrated help speed up your metabolism.

