Best & Worst Things You Can Do For Your Metabolism

Metabolism refers to the series of chemical processes in the body that convert food and drink into energy. This energy is used for vital functions such as breathing, digestion, circulation, and cell repair, even when at rest. Metabolism is often categorised into two main processes: catabolism, which breaks down molecules to release energy, and anabolism, which builds and repairs tissues. Factors like age, genetics, body composition, and lifestyle choices can significantly influence metabolic rate which is the speed at which your body burns calories. Read on as we discuss the best and worst things for your metabolism.

Best things you can do for your metabolism

1. Engage in strength training and cardio

Building lean muscle through strength training is one of the most effective ways to boost metabolism because muscles are metabolically active and burn more calories at rest. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) can also keep your metabolism elevated even after your workout ends through a process called excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC).

2. Eat protein-rich foods

Protein requires more energy to digest compared to fats and carbohydrates, leading to a temporary increase in metabolism through the thermic effect of food (TEF). Incorporating protein at every meal also helps preserve muscle mass and promote satiety, preventing overeating.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water is essential, as even mild dehydration can slow down metabolism. Cold water, in particular, may temporarily increase calorie burning because the body uses energy to heat it to body temperature.

4. Prioritise sleep

Adequate sleep helps regulate hormones like leptin and ghrelin, which control hunger and energy balance. Poor sleep disrupts these hormones and increases cortisol levels, slowing down metabolism and promoting fat storage.

5. Manage stress

Chronic stress triggers cortisol production, which can lead to fat accumulation, particularly around the abdomen. Stress management techniques like mindfulness, yoga, or deep breathing can help keep cortisol in check and support a healthy metabolism.

Worst things you can do for your metabolism

1. Crash dieting or extreme calorie restriction

Severely cutting calories may lead to short-term weight loss, but it often causes the body to shift into "starvation mode," slowing the metabolic rate to conserve energy. This can lead to muscle loss, further reducing calorie-burning potential and making weight regain more likely.

2. Skipping meals or prolonged fasting without guidance

Skipping meals can disrupt blood sugar levels, cause energy crashes, and lead to overeating later. It can also slow metabolism over time, especially if it causes the body to burn muscle for energy.

3. Consuming excess sugar and processed foods

Diets high in refined sugar and processed foods can cause insulin resistance, promote fat storage, and negatively impact metabolic health. They also lack the nutrients needed to support optimal metabolic function.

4. Leading a sedentary lifestyle

Sitting for prolonged periods can reduce calorie expenditure and make it harder to maintain muscle mass. Inactivity slows metabolism and increases the risk of metabolic disorders like obesity and type 2 diabetes.

5. Overusing caffeine or energy drinks

While caffeine can provide a temporary metabolic boost, excessive intake can overstimulate the nervous system, leading to sleep disturbances and elevated stress hormones, which can eventually impair metabolic health.

By adopting healthy lifestyle practices and avoiding habits that harm metabolism, you can maintain optimal energy balance and overall well-being.

