Nutritionist Shares Key Tips To Correct Metabolic Decline

A slower metabolic rate, often referred to as a metabolic decline, indicates that your body is burning calories slowly, which may cause weight gain. A metabolic decline occurs when your body's ability to burn calories and carry out essential processes like hormone regulation, detoxification, and digestion slows down. It is a loss in the body's ability to efficiently turn food into energy, and it often results in other health problems, such as diabetes or heart disease. In her recent Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared three practical strategies to improve metabolic decline: cut out processed carbohydrates, exercise daily, and get enough sleep.

Let's dive deep with each tip

Eliminate refined carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates are foods that have undergone processing to eliminate nutrients and fibre. White bread, sugary snacks, and a variety of fast foods are a few examples. Eliminating refined carbohydrates enhances blood sugar regulation, boosts energy levels, and helps with weight control.

Regular exercise

Anjali Mukerjee recommends trying to get in at least an hour of exercise every day. Walking, running, cycling, and taking fitness classes are a few examples of this. Regular exercise increases metabolism, builds muscular mass, and enhances mental wellness and general mood.

Prioritise sleep

Nutritionist Anjali has suggested trying to get 8 hours of good sleep every night. Proper sleep promotes hormonal balance and healing, controls metabolism and appetite, and improves mental performance.

According to the nutritionist, changing one's lifestyle can help with metabolic decline. One should steer clear of processed carbohydrates and concentrate on whole foods, make a commitment to consistent exercise and enough sleep for optimum health.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee often shares useful tips for better health management. Previously, she has recommended having carbohydrate-rich foods for better PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) management, yet lifestyle modifications like eating healthily and exercising are helpful.

For better outcomes, she stressed the significance of eating a "high-fibre, antioxidant-rich diet" in addition to "hormone-balancing supplements and personalised care."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.