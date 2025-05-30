Nutritionist Recommends The Integrated Approach To Deal With PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, is a common hormonal disorder that affects many women during their reproductive years. It can cause things like irregular periods, extra hair growth, acne, weight gain, and trouble with fertility. While lifestyle changes like eating well and staying active help, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared a cool tip on managing PCOS with an integrated approach. She has posted a detailed video about it on Instagram.

Anjali Mukerjee, in her caption, writes, “When stress, high androgens, and insulin resistance collide, PCOS becomes a reality.” She shares that even young girls nowadays are contracting the ailment, leading to “infertility, delayed periods, acne, and hair fall.”

She claims that “there's a way out”.

Anjali Mukerjee's integrated approach is the solution to all these PCOS-related problems. “Balancing nutrition, homeopathy, and lifestyle changes manages PCOS from the root,” assures the health expert. She emphasises the importance of consuming a “high-fiber, antioxidant-rich diet”, coupled with “hormone-balancing supplements and personalised care” for better results.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, the foods that are to be eaten must be rich in carbohydrates, fiber, protein and antioxidants. “Once you do a combination of all this, along with exercise, you can manage your PCOS very very effectively,” she asserts.

For proof, Anjali Mukerjee reveals that she has prescribed ultrasound tests to PCOS patients. Those who followed the integrated approach went from having “multiple cysts to none, in just 3 months.”

Previously, Anjali Mukerjee shared weight loss secrets for PCOS patients. The steps that she recommended to abide by were:

Following a low glycemic index diet to keep blood sugar stable

Taking supplements that help lower androgens

Avoiding processed foods and choosing whole, nutrient-dense meals

Increase protein and fiber intake for better satiety and metabolism

Practicing portion control and slow eating to prevent overeating

Managing stress with mindfulness, exercise, and quality sleep

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.