AIIMS-Trained Gastroenterologist Explains Why Some People Gain Weight Easily Despite Eating Less

We all know someone like this. They say they “barely eat” but still gain weight. And then there is that one friend who seems to eat all day and never puts on a kilo. It feels unfair and confusing. But weight gain is not just about willpower. It is not just about eating less. The body is more complex than simple calorie math.

Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, explains this clearly on Instagram. He speaks about Basal Metabolic Rate, or BMR. That is the energy your body burns just to stay alive.

Why Some People Gain Weight Easily

Some people are born with a slower BMR. This can be due to genetics, thyroid function, hormones, or lower muscle mass. A slower metabolism means fewer calories burned at rest.

The health expert also points out that muscle matters a lot. Muscle burns 3–5 times more calories than fat, even when you are resting. Less muscle means lower calorie burn all day.

This often happens after:

Crash diets

Long-term calorie restriction

Muscle loss with age

Hormonal issues also play a role. Insulin resistance makes it easier to store fat and harder to burn it. This is common in fatty liver, PCOS, prediabetes and diabetes.

People who gain weight “eating little” often have:

Slowed metabolism

Low muscle mass

Hormonal imbalance

High cortisol or hidden stress

Poor sleep

Post-diet metabolic adaptation

“It's not laziness. It's physiology,” Dr Sethi explains.

Why Some People Stay Lean Easily

On the other hand, those who seem to “eat anything” and stay lean usually have:

Higher metabolic rate

Better insulin sensitivity

More muscle mass

More daily movement

Even small daily movements, like walking, standing and fidgeting, adds up. It all burns energy.

The Real Goal

The answer is not extreme dieting. The goal is to improve how your body burns energy.

That means:

Building muscle

Improving sleep

Managing stress

Supporting hormone health

Moving consistently

Weight is not just about how much you eat. It is about how your body uses what you eat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.