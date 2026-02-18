Why Neeti Mohan Says Pregnancy Weight Gain Was 'Fine' And How Motherhood Changed Everything

Playback singer Neeti Mohan, known for popular tracks such as Tune Maari Entriyaan, Bang Bang, and Nainowale Ne, reflected on the discipline behind her craft, the small sacrifices she makes for vocal health, the impact of motherhood, navigating pregnancy-related weight gain and the importance of prioritising mental well-being.

Introducing how her profession shapes her daily routine and mindset, Neeti told the Indian Express, "Your profession demands a certain lifestyle. Being a singer requires discipline, extensive practice, and continuous work on your craft. The more I do it, the more I enjoy it. I have no complaints-I love it."

Explaining why she largely skips ice cream and chilled drinks, she noted, " I don't have these things because they don't suit me. But once a year, I do have an ice cream when I really feel like it and when I know I don't have to sing the next day. Even if I fall sick, it's fine then."

Describing how she learned to stay steady through highs and lows, Neeti said, "When I started, everything felt very big-every high and every low. Over time, I learned not to be overwhelmed by them. You shouldn't let highs and lows affect you too much. You just need to stay focused and keep working on your craft."

On Motherhood And Managing Work-Life Rhythms

Speaking about life after becoming a mother and balancing schedules, she shared, "Life completely changes after becoming a mother. You become a different version of yourself. Earlier, I was a different person-I don't even remember how it was before. Now, if my son isn't around me, it feels like a part of my body is missing. It's amazing, fulfilling, and also very challenging—nurturing a child and preparing him for the future."

Reflecting on her pregnancy, and why she felt the weight gain at the time was "fine," Neeti said, "I did put on some weight, but it was fine. I really enjoyed my pregnancy and delivery—everything was very smooth. It was during Covid as well, but overall, I feel women are designed to be mothers. It's a special gift, and I really enjoyed the experience."

"I wake up, and the first thing I do is work out—it's non-negotiable for me, no matter how late I've slept. After that, I do my riyaaz," she added, outlining her non-negotiables for health and performance.



