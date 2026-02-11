Thyroid Health: 7 Exercise To Manage Thyroid Disorders

Whether it is hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, living with a thyroid disorder, we can feel overwhelmed at times. Fatigue, fluctuations in weight, mood changes, and muscle weakness are common symptoms that can affect your daily life. Whie medication and medical supervision are essential, you need to be mindful of lifestyle choices, particularly exercise, and play a powerful role in managing thyroid health. Findings published in journal Cureus indicate that thyroid disorders have been linked to a wide range of conditions, which includes cardiovascular, metabolic, neuromuscular, musculoskeletal, and psychiatric diseases. But you need not worry as regular physical activity may help you regulate metabolism, improve energy levels, support mental wellbeing, and enhance overall quality of life.

Exercises To Manage Thyroid Disorder

Here are seven effective exercises that can help manage thyroid disorders, explained in detail to inspire and guide you.

1. Walking

The simplest yet most effective exercise for thyroid health is walking. It's low-impact, accessible, and can be tailored to your fitness level. As per a 2023 study, brisk 30-minute walk daily helps boost metabolism, improve circulation, and combat fatigue. For those with hypothyroidism, walking can aid in weight management, while for hyperthyroidism, it provides a calming rhythm that reduces anxiety.

2. Yoga

Yoga is beneficial for managing thyroid disorders because it combines physical movement with breath control and mindfulness. Certain poses, such as Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand) and Matsyasana (Fish Pose), are believed to stimulate the thyroid gland by improving blood flow to the neck area. Beyond physical benefits, yoga reduces stress as a major trigger for thyroid imbalance. Practice gentle yoga daily, focusing on relaxation and controlled breathing rather than intense postures.

3. Muscle Training

Muscle weakness and joint pain are the most common in thyroid disorders. If we talk about strength training, it helps counteract these issues by building lean muscle mass; it can improve bone density and help to support metabolic health. The most effective exercises are squats, lunges, and light weightlifting can be highly effective. Start with bodyweight exercises or light dumbbells, gradually increasing intensity under guidance.

4. Swimming

Swimming is an all-body fitness routine that minimises strain on the joints. It improves one's general heart condition, muscles, and lung capacity. The cooling effect of water during swimming can be really comforting, especially for people with hyperthyroidism because one of the common complaints is intolerance to heat. Seek the advice of an expert who can help you prepare a swimming schedule.

5. Pilates

Pilates is an exercise that requires core strength, flexibility, and controlled movements. It can help improve posture, alleviate muscle tensions, and boost your overall energy levels. For patients with thyroid conditions, Pilates can help fight their fatigue and improve their balancing capability. However, you should start with simple beginner-level exercises that can move towards advanced ones later.

6. Bicycling

Cycling is a great cardiovascular workout, be it outdoors or on the stationary bike. It enhances stamina, aids in weight management, and elevates mood due to endorphin release. Cycling can help hypothyroid patients burn calories, thus helping to manage their weight, while in hyperthyroidism, moderate cycling helps balance energy levels. Keep the exercises to a moderate level to avoid overexertion of your body, especially if there is fatigue.

7. Breathing exercise

Breathing exercises, mainly Pranayama, form the most powerful tools in managing disorders of the thyroid gland. Stress is one of the major contributors that lead to thyroid imbalance; hence, pranayama will be transformative. Practice for 10-15 minutes daily and preferably in the morning for freshness to keep you going throughout the day. Also, you need to focus on following considerations in the journey of managing your thyroid health.

Consistency matters: Regular exercise is more beneficial than occasional intense workouts.

Listen to your body: Thyroid disorders can cause fluctuating energy levels. Adjust intensity accordingly.

Combine with medical care: Exercise complements but does not replace medication or professional treatment.

Focus on stress reduction: Since stress worsens thyroid imbalance, exercises that calm the mind are particularly valuable.

Managing thyroid health requires a holistic approach, and exercise is a cornerstone of that journey. Walking, yoga, strength training, swimming, Pilates, cycling, and breathing exercises each offer unique benefits that support both physical and mental wellbeing. By incorporating these seven exercises into your routine, you can take proactive steps towards balancing your thyroid function, boosting energy, and enhancing overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.