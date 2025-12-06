9 Benefits Of Adding Pilates To Your Workout Routine

Physical activity is extremely important and you should engage in some form or the other. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends different levels of physical activity for people of different age groups. For people between 18 and 64 years, WHO recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both. It has similar recommendations for children and adolescents between 5 and 17 years and adults above 65 years.

There are different forms of exercise that one can perform, from cardio to strength to pilates and more. Pilates is gaining considerable popularity and is known to have several benefits. It is a form of exercise that was created by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century. Pilates focuses on core strength, posture, flexibility, and body awareness. It also involves controlled movements that help to strengthen muscles, balance the body and improve physical and mental well-being. There are several health benefits of adding Pilates to your workout routines. Check out the benefits here.

Health Benefits of Pilates

Boosts core strength

Pilates help to improve core strength by targeting deep abdominal, lower back, hip, and glute muscles. This is beneficial when you're performing daily activities like lifting groceries or balancing on uneven surfaces. For athletes, it helps them with stability. Adding Pilates to your workout routine makes sure that these muscles work efficiently which can help reduce strain during other exercises.

Improves flexibility

Regular practice of Pilates can help elongate muscles while also strengthening them. This leads to better flexibility and increases your range of motion. It makes everyday tasks easier, like reaching into spaces and benefits flexibility-dependent sports such as gymnastics or wrestling. Pilates combines movement with breath to reduce muscle tension.

Better posture and alignment

Pilates develops body awareness which helps correct poor posture, caused by prolonged sitting. By engaging the stabilising muscles and aligning the spine, it helps you stand taller, move more efficiently, and avoid issues like headaches or shoulder pain. This also benefits you when you perform other workouts, enhancing your form and reducing the risk of injury.

Good for your joints

Pilates is a low-impact activity that puts minimal stress on joints compared to high-impact ones. This makes it ideal for people with arthritis or joint issues. It also strengthens the supporting muscles around joints without affecting movements, which makes training sessions safer.

Improves bone density

Studies show Pilates, especially when combined with similar low-impact exercises, helps to improve bone density in groups like adult women. It also helps lower the risk of fracture. Stronger bones help enhance balance and strength for long-term mobility.

Relief from back pain

Pilates also helps to ease lower back pain by stabilising the spine by engaging deep core and pelvic floor muscles. These targeted strengthening workouts act like a natural support system, outperforming regular exercises for chronic back pain issues. People who add it to their cardio or strength training often notice quicker recovery and less discomfort.

Better balance and stability

The mindful movements in Pilates help to increase your body awareness, improving balance and preventing falls, which is crucial as we age. It coordinates the limbs and spine for better control when performing certain activities. This stability also improves your better performance in gym or sports.

Prevents injury

Pilates helps to build balanced muscle strength across the body, reducing imbalances that lead to injuries during weightlifting. It also helps strengthen full muscle lengths and stabilisers near joints, protecting them during heavier loads. People report lesser strains when they perform it regularly.

Reduced stress

Pilates include controlled breathing and focus, which helps to lower cortisol levels for reduced stress and improved mindfulness. People who perform Pilates regularly experience relaxation in tense areas like the neck and shoulders.

