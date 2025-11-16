Yasmin Karachiwala Shows 16 Pilates Exercises Suitable For Women From 20s To 80s

Pilates, a mind-body exercise system, focuses on strengthening the core, improving posture, and increasing flexibility through precise, controlled movements. Recently, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala revealed that these exercises are suited for women of all ages. She shared a clip on Instagram, writing, “Real women do pilates at any age.” In the video, she demonstrated 16 exercises designed to improve physical strength, balance, concentration, precision, flow, and overall body awareness, performed by women from different decades of their lives. Interestingly, they share the same energy and strength through movement.

Here are the different pilates exercises:

Footwork - Teenager Myrah is seen performing the fundamental Pilates exercise on a Pilates reformer machine by straightening their legs and then controlling the overall movement by proper body alignment. This common beginner exercise helps warm up the body while engaging the legs, glutes, and core muscles. Side-lying leg exercise - Another teenager, Sarah, can be seen lying sidewise on the reformer carriage, and moving her legs using a small ball as a prop for support and alignment under the ribs/waist area. This exercise targets the hip abductors (the muscles on the outside of the hips and thighs), the glutes, and the core. Footwork on the footbar - 20-year-old Greesha is performing another advanced variation of the footwork. As she pushes the carriage in and out with her feet, it strengthens her core, as well as her legs and glutes. Stretching - The 20-year-old Avantika can be seen performing the stretch exercise on a Pilates ladder barrel apparatus. This exercise targets spinal flexibility, abdominal muscles, and overall core strength. Leg press series - 30-year-old Aashna performs another variation of the footwork exercises. While her feet are on the footbar pressing the carriage away from the frame, she then controls the return movement using her core, glutes, and leg muscles. Hanging exercise - The 30-year-old Arpita performs an advanced Pilates exercise on a Cadillac machine, where she hangs upside down from the top bar. This exercise is designed to strengthen the spine and improve flexibility and mobility in the shoulders and spine. Lunge exercise - The 40-year-old Poorna performs a variation of a squat and lunge exercise on a Pilates reformer machine, utilising a resistance loop band around her thighs for added challenge. Kneeling - Sophie Choudry at 40 performs a variation of the kneeling abdominal series, an arm exercise using the reformer cables while also using a small blue stability ball in her hands. This exercise stabilises the knees and has many other benefits. Extension exercise - Another variation of the kneeling leg press exercise is being performed by 50-year-old Resham 50 on a reformer machine. In a kneeling position on the carriage, she uses springs and straps attached to a ball for additional core engagement or balance challenge. Midback series - The 50-year-old Lulus 50 can be seen performing a variation of a prone spinal extension exercise, such as the Midback Series, using a prop called a box. This specific movement helps build strength, improve flexibility, and enhance total-body integration and control. Double leg stretch - Using a Pilates chair apparatus, 60-year-old Rhea can be seen performing the core-strengthening exercise. This exercise focuses on the abdominal muscles and balance, and also targets strength and control of the body. Arm circle exercise - Using the versatile reformer equipment, 60-year-old Sonia attempts a low-impact workout body movement, which is likely a variation of a seated rowing exercise or an arm circle exercise. This exercise helps to build upper-body strength and improve posture. Bridging exercise - Using a stability ball, the 70-year-old Kulsum performs a Pilates exercise, likely a variation of a pelvic curl. This exercise engages the core and glutes, and also works on stability and spinal articulation. Tabletop exercise - The 70-year-old Suman performs the core-strengthening exercise in the "tabletop" position. She lies on the reformer carriage, with hips and knees bent at 90 degrees. Arm exercise - The 80-year-old Shirin can be seen performing a pilates exercise while standing and performing a resistance exercise by pulling cables attached to the pilates apparatus towards her body. This type of exercise targets the upper body, keeping the fitness enthusiasts lively even at this age. Seated stretching - Helen at 80 can be seen performing the seated back stretch/torso rotation exercise. This focuses on her upper-body strength and spinal mobility, using the machine's carriage and springs for resistance.

“Every woman here is in a different decade of her life… yet, they all move with the same energy, strength, and joy. That's the beauty of Pilates — it meets you where you are, at every stage, at every age. Movement is timeless. Strength is ageless,” Yasmin concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.