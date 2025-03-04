World Obesity Day 2025: Can Obesity Increase Fracture Risk? Expert Explains

World Obesity Day is observed annually on March 4th to raise awareness about this global epidemic. The day also promotes prevention strategies and practical solutions to obesity. Obesity doesn't just affect one's appearance. It poses significant risks to overall health. Obese individuals are at a higher risk of developing several health issues including type-2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, fatty liver, sleep apnea and much more. Not many know that obesity can be dangerous to your bones too. Excessive body weight can strain your skeleton system over time. This added pressure can lead to various orthopedic issues. Keep reading to know more about the impact of obesity on your bones.

How obesity affects bone health

"Obesity is commonly associated with diseases like diabetes and heart disease, but its impact on bone density is often overlooked. Contrary to the common belief that body weight serves to protect against fractures by densifying bones, obesity could raise the risk of fractures. This is particularly true for fractures in body parts like the wrist, upper arm, and ankle," explains Dr. Ramkinkar Jha, Chief & Unit Head-Orthopaedics at Artemis Hospital Gurgaon.

"Body fat, particularly visceral fat, harms bone strength. Weight-bearing helps improve bone density, obesity disrupts bone quality by adding more fat in the bone marrow. This makes bones weaker and increases their susceptibility to fractures. Obesity also impairs muscle function and balance, increasing the risk of falls. Hormonal imbalances, specifically high inflammatory compounds and insulin resistance may also weaken bones, thus further increasing fracture risk," he adds.

Some studies suggest that obesity can disrupt the balance of bone formation and resorption, leading to lower bone density. As a result, it can increase the risk of obesity, especially due to falls.

Additionally, factors like inflammation from excess fat, hormonal changes, and nutritional deficiencies common in obese individuals can further weaken bone strength.

"Other than fractures, obesity can also lead to conditions like osteoarthritis. Obesity-induced chronic inflammation can disrupt bone remodeling, which leads to gradual weakening of the skeletal system," Dr. Jha adds

How to tackle obesity and boost bone health

The expert suggests that a healthy, well-balanced diet with regular exercise can not only promote a healthy weight but also boost bone health

Weight-bearing activities such as walking, jogging, and resistance training strengthen bones and enhance muscle coordination, which decreases the risk of falls.

Ensure your diet is loaded with calcium, vitamin D and protein to maintain bone density.

Limiting processed foods and sugary drinks can maintain weight and minimize inflammation.

These interventions can not only protect your bones from the side effects of obesity but also enhance overall health. Dr. Jha has also urged individuals to go for regular check-ups, especially those who are obese.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.