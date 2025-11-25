Wondering About Pilates Workouts For 80 Plus Women? Here Are 5 Expert-Approved Simple Exercises

Veteran star Helen has always proven that age is no barrier when it comes to fitness. In a video posted on Instagram, she recently collaborated with celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala and showcased five beginner exercises with more enthusiasm, discipline and joy than many of us. It was captioned as “Pilates isn't intimidating — you start small, you move at your pace, and your body meets you exactly where you are.”

The video begins with Helen saying, “Hi everyone, I'm back again this time, not 85 but 86.” And interrupting her, Yasmin mentions, “It's her birthday today. So today, Helen aunty is going to show you five exercises she started with when she came to the gym, which you can do at home.”

The five beginner pilates exercises for aged women are:

Stand and sit up: According to the fitness coach, this exercise is highly essential because that's what one does every day. “You have to sit, you have to stand up, and you need to have the strength to do it. So practise this,” she instructs. Bridging: In the second exercise, lie down with your knees bent, then slowly lift your hips, keeping them low. Then slowly come down and up. Yasmin adds, “Don't go up too high because we don't want it to come on your neck and down.” Marching: From a lying down position with your knees bent, lift one leg to the tabletop. Then place it down, lift the other leg up and down, and keep alternating your legs. The fitness coach emphasises, “Don't bring it too close to your chest, just in your knees over your hip and down.” Wall push-up: Stand in front of your wall, place your hands on the wall slightly below shoulder level, and keep your body upright. Now, from this position, move your legs slightly back and a little wider to make it easier. Now you want to lower your body in a straight line towards the mirror by bending your elbows, exhale, push up, inhale, then drop it down. Theraband front raise with openings: While holding the theraband in your hand, lift it and open it as you go up, not too wide and not beyond your head, and come down all the way and inhale. Following this, take it up and exhale. Then, open and inhale, and as you exhale, come down. Try not to shrug your shoulders. Yasmin shares, “Keep them down and only raise them as much as is comfortable.”

At the end of the video, the fitness coach asked Helen if she wanted to share a message with her fans. The former actress makes a humble request, “Please, please, please do what I did just now. It's so easy and you will love it. You'll want to do more.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.