Double Chin Bothering You? Try These 6 Face Yoga That Can Help Reduce Face Fat

Double chin is a concern that is faced by a lot of people. Getting rid of it involves weight loss through a healthy diet and targeted neck exercises. Face yoga can also help in reducing double chin. It is a natural and non-invasive way that targets the muscles around your jawline, chin, and cheeks. This helps to tone and firm the areas that are prone to fat accumulation and sagging. When you practice face yoga regularly, it can help strengthen these facial muscles, improves circulation, and enhances skin elasticity. All of these help to visibly reduce the appearance of a double chin and excess face fat over time.

You can practice facial yoga everyday for 10-15 minutes and see reduction in double chin and facial fat. Here are some face yoga that can help to reduce double chin and facial fat.

Face Yoga To Reduce Double Chin And Face Fat

1. Neck Rotation

Start with this exercise that helps to loosen and strengthen the neck muscles supporting your jaw. Sit or stand comfortably with your shoulders relaxed, then tilt your head back slightly without straining. Then, slowly rotate your neck clockwise in a full circle five times, feeling the stretch along your jawline and under your chin. Reverse direction for five counterclockwise rotations.

This movement targets the platysma muscle which is a thin sheet running from your chest to your jaw. This weakens with age or poor posture, leading to a double chin. By improving flexibility and blood flow, it helps counteract "tech neck" from hunching over devices. It also prevents fluid buildup that causes puffiness.

2. Chin Pout

Pucker your lips into an exaggerated pout, as if kissing the ceiling, while pushing your lower lip forward as far as possible. Tilt your head back just a bit to intensify the stretch under your chin and hold for five seconds before releasing. Repeat this 10-15 times per session.

This exercise isolates the muscles beneath the chin, building strength to lift sagging skin. The forward pout creates resistance that mimics chewing tough food, naturally toning the muscles without equipment. It also stimulates collagen production through increased circulation, which helps to plump the skin from within to smooth out fine lines.

3. Tongue Press

Open your mouth slightly and press the tip of your tongue firmly against the roof of your mouth, right behind your front teeth. Maintain pressure while sliding your tongue backward along the palate as far as comfortable, then return to start. Do this for 10-15 reps, resting briefly between.

Deep submental muscles get activated here, which are important to contour the jawline. This internal workout improves muscle endurance, keeping the skin tight under the chin to minimise fat pockets. You can also do this at your desk at work.

4. Lion's Pose

Kneel or sit tall, inhale deeply, then open your mouth wide. Stick your tongue out toward your chin, and exhale with a gentle roar. Keep your eyes up if comfortable. Stretch everything outward for 5-10 seconds and repeat five times.

This pose releases jaw tension from clenching or grinding. It stretches the muscles, boosting blood flow to flush toxins and reduce inflammation. The stretch can feel liberating, improving posture by opening the throat.

5. Chin Lift

Keep your face forward, then slowly lift your lower jaw toward the ceiling while keeping lips closed and teeth lightly touching. Feel the stretch under your chin and along the neck. Hold this for 10 seconds, lower, and then repeat 8-10 times.

This counters forward head posture's downward pull, toning the flexors for an elongated and elegant neck. It elevates submental tissue, reduces fat's visibility by redistributing it.

6. Fish Face

Suck in your cheeks and lips tightly, forming a fish pout, and then try smiling against the suction. Hold the smile for 10 seconds amid the resistance. Release and then repeat 10 times.

This targets the buccinator and zygomatic muscles and it slims rounded cheeks while defining the jaw. The vacuum effect drains lymph and debloats the face fast.

These exercises can be done for 10-15 minutes daily. You might see visible changes in 4-8 weeks, with better results after 3 months of consistency. However, it is important that you combine these exercises with a healthy diet, hydration, physical activity and sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.