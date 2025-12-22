Belly Fat Increases After 30, Even With The Same Diet: 7 Possible Causes And Ways To Lose It

As you age, you might notice an increase in belly size, even if your diet remains the same. This is a common experience for many people, both men and women, after the age of 30. The accumulation of fat around the abdomen is influenced by various factors, including hormonal changes, metabolic shifts, lifestyle choices, and genetic predispositions. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, explains that many individuals over 30 find that their usual diet leads to more belly fat, workouts yield fewer results, and even small cheat days have noticeable effects.

Causes of rapid belly fat accumulation with age

1. Hormonal changes

"Hormones shift after 30 lead to belly fat accumulation. With age, the growth hormone and testosterone/estrogen decline while cortisol levels rise. This combination favours deep abdominal fat storage," explains Dr. Sethi in an Instagram post.

Menopause in women: The hormonal transition during menopause leads to decreased estrogen levels, which can result in fat redistribution to the abdominal area.

The hormonal transition during menopause leads to decreased estrogen levels, which can result in fat redistribution to the abdominal area. Testosterone decline in men: Ageing men often experience a decrease in testosterone, which can lead to increased abdominal fat and loss of muscle mass.

2. Metabolism slowing down

As people age, their basal metabolic rate (BMR) tends to decrease. This means the body burns fewer calories at rest, making it easier to gain weight, especially in the abdominal area. Dr. Sethi mentions some early signs that indicate that metabolism is slowing down: These include:

The belly grows even if the weight is stable

Afternoon energy crashes

Stronger sugar cravings

Bloating after eating carbs

Fat gain in the upper abdomen

3. Loss of muscle mass

Sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass, can lead to a lower metabolism and increased fat accumulation.

"After 30, we naturally lose 3-8% of muscle per decade. Less muscle is equal to lower calorie burn at rest. Even losing 1 kg of muscle reduces daily energy burn."

"Muscle handles 70-80% of glucose disposal. When muscle mass drops, glucose stays in the blood longer and is more likely to be stored as abdominal fat. Insulin sensitivity also declines by 4-5% per decade. Same carbs can lead to bigger spikes resulting in faster fat storage, especially at the waist," the expert explains.

4. Lifestyle factors

Most individuals become less active as they age, leading to fewer calories burned and a higher propensity for weight gain. Additionally, older adults may face challenges in maintaining a balanced diet, and poorer dietary choices can contribute to belly fat.

5. Chronic stress and sleep issues

Chronic stress can increase cortisol levels, a hormone associated with abdominal fat storage. Additionally, poor sleep can disrupt metabolic processes and lead to weight gain.

6. Genetic predisposition

Genetics can play a significant role in fat distribution and the tendency to gain weight in the abdominal area as one ages.

7. Other non-modifiable factors

Visceral fat (deep belly fat) accumulates faster than subcutaneous fat. This fat surrounds organs and worsens insulin resistance and inflammation. This hits harder if you have fatty liver, prediabetes or diabetes or high triglycerides because insulin resistance pushes more fat into the abdomen and liver," adds Dr. Sethi.

Harmful effects of excess belly fat

Abdominal fat is linked to a higher risk of metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers.

Visceral fat can release inflammatory markers that may lead to chronic inflammation, worsening health outcomes.

Increased belly fat can result in insulin resistance, contributing to the development of type 2 diabetes.

Weight gain and body image issues can affect mental health, increasing the risk of depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem.

Excess abdominal fat can impair physical mobility, impacting one's ability to maintain an active lifestyle.

Tips to reduce belly fat accumulation:

Dr. Sethi recommends the following:

Consume enough protein, which is 1.2-1.6 g per kg of your body weight per day

While you should exercise daily, practising strength training at least 3 times a week is crucial

Daily walking can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce belly fat

Ensure consistent 7-8 hours of sleep

Focus on a diet rich in whole foods: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while limiting processed foods, sugars, and empty calories

Follow these tips to mitigate the effects of ageing on belly fat accumulation and promote overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.