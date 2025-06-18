Belly Fat Might Make You Susceptible To These Health Issues

Belly fat particularly visceral fat (the fat that surrounds internal organs) is closely linked to an increased risk of numerous health problems. Unlike subcutaneous fat (which sits just under the skin), visceral fat is metabolically active and can produce hormones and inflammatory substances that disrupt normal body functions. It can interfere with the body's insulin use, increase cholesterol levels, raise blood pressure, and fuel chronic inflammation. This is why even people with an average weight but excess abdominal fat may still be at high risk for serious diseases. Managing belly fat isn't just about appearance, it's crucial for long-term health. Read on as we discuss how belly fat can increase your risk of other diseases.

10 Health issues that you are more susceptible to due to belly fat

1. Type 2 diabetes

Belly fat contributes to insulin resistance, which means the body's cells don't respond effectively to insulin. This forces the pancreas to produce more insulin, eventually wearing it out and leading to high blood sugar levels, a major factor in type 2 diabetes.

2. Heart disease

Visceral fat increases levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides while lowering HDL (good) cholesterol. It also contributes to high blood pressure and arterial inflammation, which can clog arteries and lead to heart attacks or strokes.

3. Fatty liver disease

Excess fat around the abdomen can also accumulate in the liver, leading to Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). This condition impairs liver function and can progress to liver inflammation, scarring (fibrosis), or even cirrhosis.

4. High blood pressure

Abdominal fat can release substances that narrow blood vessels and increase vascular resistance, leading to elevated blood pressure. This strains the heart and raises the risk of both stroke and heart failure.

5. Certain cancers

Research suggests belly fat may raise the risk of several cancers including colon, breast (post-menopause), pancreatic, and endometrial cancers. This is due to chronic low-grade inflammation and excess oestrogen production from fat tissue.

6. Sleep apnea

Belly fat, especially when paired with excess fat around the neck and chest, can restrict airways and disrupt breathing during sleep. This leads to obstructive sleep apnea, which lowers sleep quality and increases cardiovascular risk.

7. Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline

Visceral fat contributes to systemic inflammation and insulin resistance, both of which are associated with faster brain aging and a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

8. Metabolic syndrome

Belly fat is a hallmark of metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes high blood sugar, elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure, and excess abdominal fat. This syndrome significantly raises the risk for diabetes and heart disease.

9. PCOS

In women, excess belly fat worsens insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances, which can aggravate PCOS symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and fertility issues.

10. Reduced lung function

Belly fat can physically compress the diaphragm and lungs, making it harder to breathe deeply. Over time, this can reduce overall lung capacity, increase the risk of respiratory infections, and worsen conditions like asthma or COPD.

Belly fat isn't just a cosmetic concern, it plays an active role in many chronic diseases. A balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and good sleep are key steps to reduce it and protect your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.