Celebrity Fitness Trainer Shares Her Wall Pilates Routine For Overall Health And Wellness

In recent months, the fitness world has been abuzz with the latest trend, Wall Pilates. Social media platforms are flooded with videos and tutorials showcasing this supposedly revolutionary exercise method. But amidst all the hype, many are left wondering: what's the real deal behind Wall Pilates? It is a variation of traditional Pilates that utilises a wall for support and resistance during exercises. This adaptable approach makes Pilates more accessible and offers a unique way to enhance strength, flexibility, and balance.

In her Instagram post, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala reveals that Wall Pilates is not something new. She says, "Everyone suddenly discovered Wall Pilates like it's a brand new thing, but guess what, it's just Pilates with a wall. Yes, the same wall you've had at home forever. The wall is a great tool that can add support, feedback and challenge, but don't be fooled by the buzzwords."

The trainer added that it is important to apply Pilates principles while doing exercises, whether you are doing with a wall or not. "It's not magic, it's not a short cut. It's pilates just rebranded with a wall," she concluded.

In the caption, Yasmin wrote, "Suddenly everyone's discovered a wall… and called it Pilates. Let's set the record straight. Wall Pilates isn't new. It's not revolutionary. It's just good old Pilates… using a wall. And if that gets you to start moving, I'm all for it. Just remember — it's not about the trend. It's about the technique. Come move with me. Wall or no wall."

Yasmin Karachiwala shares an easy wall Pilates routine for beginners:

1. Wall sit abductors

This exercise involves performing an abduction movement (moving the leg away from the body's midline) while maintaining a wall sit position, primarily engaging the hip abductor muscles, which are located on the outside of the hip and thigh. It specifically targets the muscles that are crucial for hip stability, balance, and preventing injuries.

2. Wall hundred prep

It adapts the traditional "Hundred" exercise by using a wall for support and modification. The addition of a wall makes it accessible for various fitness levels and is often used as a warm-up to build core strength and circulation.

3. Wall bridge

The exercise is done with your feet positioned against a wall to provide stability. It also allows a more intense engagement of the glutes and hamstrings. The move is beneficial for strengthening the posterior chain, improving hip mobility, and toning the core and thighs, while potentially reducing stress on the lower back.

4. Wall/floor push-ups

It is a beginner-friendly exercise that primarily works the chest, shoulders, and arms. They are a great starting point for those new to strength training or those seeking a low-impact alternative to traditional push-ups.

5. Wall lunges

Wall lunges are a type of lunge exercise that utilises a wall for support or to enhance the exercise. They can be particularly helpful for beginners or individuals with balance issues or knee concerns.

Try these wall pilates exercises today for better heatlh.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.