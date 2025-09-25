How To Reduce Belly Fat: A Complete Guide To Diet And Exercise Routine

Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, can silently put you at a higher risk of several serious health conditions. This type of fat is located deep within the abdominal cavity and surrounds vital organs like the liver, pancreas, and intestines. Belly fat affects both men and women. When left untreated, it can increase the risk of heart disease, chronic inflammation, sleep apnea and fatty liver disease. Excess belly fat also contributes to insulin resistance, which can lead to type 2 diabetes. Additionally, it can also raise your blood pressure, further increasing the risk of cardiovascular conditions.

While genes play a role, belly fat deposition is largely a lifestyle disorder. From poor eating habits to following a sedentary lifestyle, several modifiable factors contribute to the accumulation of fat around the abdomen. Reducing belly fat requires a combination of a healthy diet and a consistent exercise routine. Here's a comprehensive guide that can help you shed belly fat and promote overall health.

Diet and exercise tips to reduce belly fat

Diet tips:

1. Focus on the right nutrients:

Protein : Include lean proteins in every meal, such as chicken, turkey, fish, eggs, legumes, and low-fat dairy, to suppress hunger.

: Include lean proteins in every meal, such as chicken, turkey, fish, eggs, legumes, and low-fat dairy, to suppress hunger. Healthy fats : Incorporate sources of healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil and limit saturated fats.

: Incorporate sources of healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil and limit saturated fats. Complex carbs: Focus on whole grains (like quinoa, brown rice, and oats), vegetables, and fruits to increase your fibre intake.

2. Portion control

Portion control can help you control overall calorie intake. It will also help prevent overeating. Use smaller plates to help manage portion sizes. Be mindful of serving sizes, especially for calorie-dense foods.

3. Plan you meals

Plan your meals, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks to prevent making last-minute decisions. It will also help you meet your daily nutrient requirements, including protein.

4. Hydration and mindful eating

Drinking enough water can help you prevent unnecessary cravings. Aim to drink at least 8-10 cups of water daily. Limit sugary drinks and alcohol, as they can contribute to belly fat.

Additionally, practice mindful eating, pay attention to hunger cues and eat slowly.

Exercise strategy:

1. Cardio workout

For optimal health, it is commonly advised to aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise weekly. Perform cardio workout regularly to burn calories. Break this down into manageable sessions, such as 30 minutes, to stay consistent.

2. HIIT

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) involves short bursts of intense exercise (like sprinting or jumping). Performing HIIT 2-3 times a week can help effectively burn belly fat.

3. Strength training

Contrary to popular belief, strength training is not just for bodybuilders. Include strength training exercises at least 2-3 times a week. Focus on compound movements that engage multiple muscle groups like squats, deadlifts, push-ups, and planks.

4. Core exercises

When trying to lose belly fat, focus on strengthening your core. Exercises like crunches, russian twist and leg raises can help you target abdominal muscles.

5. Improve overall levels of physical activity

Integrate more movement into your daily routine by taking stairs instead of elevators, walking or biking instead of driving short distances, and engaging in active hobbies.

6. Rest and recovery

Allow adequate recovery time between workout sessions, especially for strength training. Ensure you get at least 1-2 rest days per week to prevent overtraining. This will help you stay consistent.

Additionally, manage stress and sleep adequately for best results. Remember, gradual changes lead to sustainable success! Following a crash diet for quick results can do more harm than good. Implementing these strategies consistently can help reduce belly fat and improve overall health, thereby lowering the risk of associated diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.