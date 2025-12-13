8 Yoga Asanas That Can Help Manage PCOS Symptoms

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as PCOS, is a condition which causes irregular periods, excess androgens (male hormones), and cysts on the ovaries. This is a hormonal disorder that is common in reproductive-aged women and also leads to acne, excess hair, weight gain, and infertility. PCOS also increases the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and mood issues. There's no cure for PCOS and the condition can only be managed with medications, and lifestyle changes like diet, exercise and weight loss, among others.

For people with PCOS, it is very important that you exercise regularly. This can help to manage the symptoms and also reduce cramps and pain during menstruation. Practicing yoga can be a good way to manage the condition. The asanas help with hormonal imbalance, irregular periods, and stress with better circulation, reduced cortisol and improved reproductive health. Regular practice for 20-30 minutes daily along with medical treatment can be beneficial. Here are some yoga asanas that can be effective for PCOS.

Yoga Asanas That Can Help With PCOS

1. Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar)

This is a dynamic 12-pose sequence that acts as a full-body workout. It helps to improve your metabolism and hormonal balance that are important for PCOS. It reduces stress-related cortisol while enhancing pelvic blood flow as it can help regulate menstrual cycles and help in fertility. Start in Tadasana, then go through forward folds, plank, cobra, and downward dog. Repeat this 5-10 times with synchronised breathing.

2. Boat Pose (Naukasana)

Naukasana helps to strengthen the core and pelvic muscles. It directly targets excess abdominal fat that is common in PCOS while also stimulating reproductive organs. By balancing on the sit bones with legs and torso lifted at 45 degrees, this asana helps to improve digestion and reduce anxiety. Sit with knees bent, lean back, extend legs and arms forward; hold for 15-30 seconds, repeating 3 times.

3. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

This asana is known for opening the hips and pelvis. This pose helps to improve circulation to ovaries and uterus, easing menstrual cramps and promoting emotional release. It also relieves stiffness in the groin and pelvic floor, improving fertility and reducing PCOS tension. Sit with the soles of your feet together, knees outward. Gently flap legs like wings or hold this pose for 30-60 seconds.

4. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

This backbend helps to massage abdominal organs, boost pelvic circulation and release tension; all of which helps to regulate periods and reduce stress. It helps strengthen reproductive systems and combat indigestion which can worsen by PCOS. Lay flat on your stomach, grab ankles, lift chest and thighs while you inhale and hold for 20-30 seconds.

5. Wind-Relieving Pose (Pawanmuktasana)

This asana helps to compress the abdomen to remove gas, improve digestion, and stimulate pelvic blood flow for better menstrual regulation. It also helps to tone the thighs and hips while reducing bloating and fertility issues linked to PCOS. Lie on your back, hug knees to chest; turn from one side to the other for 20-30 seconds per side.

6. Garland Pose (Malasana)

This is a deep squat that helps to strengthen the pelvic floor and opens hips. It also increases blood flow to the abdomen that helps balance hormones and in weight control. It improves metabolism and digestion, which are important for PCOS management. Squat with your feet flat, elbows pressing knees outward; hold 5-10 breaths. You can use blocks for better support.

7. Reclining Butterfly (Supta Baddha Konasana)

This pose helps to relax the pelvic floor, reducing anxiety, and improving flow to reproductive organs. It helps to counter the triggers of PCOS. Lie back while keeping your feet joined and knees open. It helps to keep you calm which is crucial for hormonal support. Hold this pose for 3-5 minutes while breathing deeply.

8. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

This pose helps to stimulate the ovaries and thyroid while improving pelvic circulation. This helps to ease irregular cycles and hirsutism. This asana is a part of Surya Namaskar, and helps to strengthen the spine and reduce abdominal fat. Lie on your abdomen, press palms to lift your chest and hold this pose for 15-30 seconds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.