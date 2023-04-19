Women's Health: Are You Prone To Fever During Menstruation? How Can We Prevent It?

Periods can cause flu-like symptoms including headache, nausea, and even fever

There is a common belief that women are prone to fever during their menstrual cycle. However, this may not be entirely accurate. While it is true that women's bodies undergo hormonal changes during their menstrual cycle, these changes alone do not necessarily lead to fever.

However, some women may experience a slight increase in body temperature during their period, which can be mistaken for a fever. In addition, menstruation can also make women more susceptible to infections, which can cause fever.

Women often question if they're getting sick or going mad during that time of the month because of flu-like symptoms including headache, nausea, and even fever. It's possible for elevated prostaglandin levels to occasionally produce a mild fever.

This is because prostaglandin can raise your body temperature and create a fever because it is a hyperthermic drug. Therefore, since a minor rise in body temperature during periods is deemed normal, there is no need to be concerned. There are, however, several circumstances in which a fever during a period shouldn't be ignored.

High grade fevers such as 103 F or higher may call for medical care. Irrespective of the cause, experiencing fever during menstruation can be uncomfortable and unpleasant. Following certain preventive tips can help lower risk of period fever.

Tips to prevent fever symptoms during periods:

1. Stay hydrated

One of the most effective ways to prevent fever during menstruation is to stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water will help regulate body temperature, flush out toxins, and promote overall health. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day, and increase your intake during your period.

2. Get enough rest

Fatigue and lack of sleep can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections. Make sure to get enough rest, especially during your period. Try to stick to a regular sleep schedule, and aim for at least seven hours of sleep each night.

3. Eat a healthy diet

A healthy diet is essential in maintaining good health and preventing infections. Make sure to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, as well as lean protein and healthy fats. Avoid processed foods, sugary snacks, and caffeine, which can disrupt hormone balance.

4. Practice good hygiene

Good hygiene is essential in preventing infections, which can lead to fever. Make sure to wash your hands regularly, especially before and after using the bathroom or preparing food. Also, change your sanitary napkin or tampon regularly to avoid the buildup of bacteria.

5. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise is essential in maintaining good health and boosting the immune system. Try to incorporate at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise into your daily routine, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming.

6. Manage stress

Stress can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections. Try to manage your stress levels by practicing relaxation techniques, such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises. Also, make sure to take breaks and prioritize self-care during your period.

In conclusion, while women may not be inherently prone to fever during menstruation, hormonal changes and increased susceptibility to infections can lead to this symptom. However, by following these tips, you can prevent fever during your period and promote overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.