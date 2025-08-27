Cortisol: Foods That Can Help You Regulate The Stress Hormone

Cortisol has become one of the most talked about health terms in the past few years. But what is cortisol? While it is popularly known as body's stress hormone, there is a lot more this mysterious hormone does. For one, cortisol helps in the regulation of blood pressure. Cortisol also helps the body regulate sugar for energy and can also help in reducing inflammation in the body. When it comes to stress, cortisol acts as the body's response to stress. So, technically cortisol is not the enemy, unhealthy levels of cortisol is. Various factors lead to imbalance in your cortisol levels. Factors like lack of proper sleep, unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, chronic stress, etc. can also mess up your cortisol levels.

Like any other organ, hormone or component in the body, healthy levels of cortisol are essential for the proper functioning of the body. Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy cortisol levels. For example, a person experiencing chronic stress may be drawn towards foods abundant in fats and sugar as these foods show high rewarding ability. The key is to tweak your lifestyle and diet in a way that discouraged unhealthy diet habits and positively affects your cortisol levels. Fortunately, dietary changes have been proven to regulate cortisol levels.

A varied group of foods can help regulate your cortisol levels. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, etc. can be beneficial. Following a balanced diet that provides you with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein can be helpful. This is why many studies encourage vegetarian diets such as Mediterranean diet for people with high cortisol levels. In this article, we share a list of foods you can frequent in your daily diet to naturally regulate your cortisol levels.

Foods that can help regulate your cortisol levels

1. Fermented foods

Fermented foods such as kombucha, kimchi, etc. are helpful for people with high stress levels. Maintaining a healthy ecosystem of microbiome in your gut is a great way to regulate your cortisol levels as gut health and mental health go hand-in-hand. In fact, a small study showed that people who took prebiotic supplements experienced reduction in their cortisol levels.

2. Avocados

As discussed earlier, magnesium and omega-3 can both help regulate your cortisol levels. They are also abundant in various vitamins (such as B vitamins, vitamin E and C) all of which can balance the many negative side effects of cortisol. Unsaturated fats found in avocados can also protect you from nerve cell damage that might be caused by cortisol.

3. Cruciferous veggies

Cruciferous vegetables are often high in fibre. These foods are prebiotics that helps feed the healthy bacteria in the gut. Incorporating cruciferous veggies such as broccoli, leafy greens, etc. can be a quick and easy way to regulate your cortisol levels. Whip up a quick salad for each meal with these greens!

4. Yogurt

Similar to other fermented foods, yogurt or locally known as dahi is great for better gut health. It helps feed the good bacteria in your gut which ultimately helps regulate your cortisol levels. A poor gut microbiome can induce anxiety and other mental health issues that can increase your cortisol levels. Add it to your diet as raita or have it in the morning with fruits and nuts for a balanced breakfast.

5. Dark chocolate

A trial study indicated that consumption of dark chocolate in moderation helped reduce cortisol levels and also improved overall mood in people. Dark chocolate is rich in flavonoids, an antioxidant that can provide neuroprotective effects. Make sure to opt for sugar free, 70% cocoa dark chocolate to maximise benefits.

6. Nuts and seeds

Similar to avocados, nuts and seeds are a great source of magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids. Both of these components are directly linked to reducing stress, calming your nervous system and fighting inflammation, all of which can help you successfully regulate your cortisol levels.

Incorporate these foods in your diet today to balance your cortisol levels.

