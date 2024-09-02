Here's How High Cortisol Levels Can Affect Your Health

Managing high cortisol levels effectively involves a combination of lifestyle changes

Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress and low blood glucose levels. It plays a crucial role in the body's “fight or flight” response by increasing blood sugar, suppressing the immune system, and aiding in metabolism regulation. While cortisol is essential for managing stress and maintaining various bodily functions, persistently high levels can be harmful. In this article, we share a list of ways in which high cortisol levels affect your well being.

10 Ways high cortisol levels can affect your health

1. Weight gain

High cortisol levels stimulate appetite and can lead to increased fat storage, particularly around the abdomen. This happens because cortisol enhances the storage of fats and carbohydrates, preparing the body for perceived "emergencies."

2. Increased blood sugar levels

Cortisol raises blood sugar levels by promoting gluconeogenesis, a process where the liver converts non-carbohydrate substrates into glucose. This is a natural stress response, but chronic elevation can lead to insulin resistance, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes.

3. Weakened immune system

Cortisol suppresses the immune response by reducing the production of white blood cells, making the body more susceptible to infections and illnesses.

4. Sleep disturbances

Elevated cortisol levels can disrupt the natural sleep-wake cycle, making it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep. Cortisol is supposed to be low in the evening, but chronic stress can keep levels elevated. To improve sleep quality, establish a regular sleep routine and create a calm, dark sleeping environment.

5. Digestive issues

High cortisol can negatively impact digestive health by slowing down the digestive process and reducing blood flow to the digestive tract, leading to symptoms like bloating, gas, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

6. High blood pressure

Cortisol contributes to high blood pressure by causing the body to retain sodium and fluid and by constricting blood vessels. This sustained increase in blood pressure can elevate the risk of heart disease.

7. Memory and cognitive impairment

Chronic high cortisol levels can damage the hippocampus, the part of the brain involved in learning and memory. This can lead to difficulties in concentration and memory recall. Engaging in regular physical activity, learning new skills, and maintaining social connections can help support cognitive health.

8. Mood swings and anxiety

High cortisol levels can cause mood swings, anxiety, and even depression due to its impact on neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.

9. Reduced bone density

Cortisol interferes with bone remodelling by reducing calcium absorption in the gut and increasing calcium excretion in the kidneys, which can lead to osteoporosis over time. Regular physical activity, counselling, CBT, and mindfulness practices can help manage mood swings and anxiety.

10. Hormonal imbalance

High cortisol levels can disrupt the production of other hormones like thyroid hormones and sex hormones (oestrogen and testosterone). This imbalance can lead to various symptoms, including fatigue, reduced libido, and menstrual irregularities.

Managing high cortisol levels effectively involves a combination of lifestyle changes, dietary adjustments, regular physical activity, and stress management techniques. These approaches can help mitigate the negative effects of high cortisol on overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.