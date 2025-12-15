7 Yoga Asanas That Can Help Ease Shoulder Pain, Discomfort

Shoulder pain and stiffness can be really uncomfortable as it affects your daily movements and activities. Shoulder pain can happen due to several reasons, which includes injuries, fractures, and inflammation, among others. Poor posture and frozen shoulders can also lead to stiffness and discomfort in the shoulders. Performing certain exercises can help to reduce pain and discomfort, yoga being one of them.

Yoga asanas help to ease shoulder pain and discomfort by improving flexibility, strengthening supporting muscles, and promoting relaxation in the upper body. When you practice these asanas daily, it can help to relieve tension from poor posture, desk work, or overuse. Here are some yoga asanas that can help ease shoulder pain, stiffness and discomfort.

Yoga asanas to relieve shoulder pain

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

This is a foundational pose that helps to stretch the shoulders, upper back, and neck while calming the nervous system. Start by kneeling on the floor with your knees spread wide apart and your big toes touching. Inhale deeply, then exhale as you fold your torso forward between the thighs, extending your arms out in front of you on the mat. Keep your forehead on the mat to rest and let your shoulders relax. Breathe slowly and deeply for 5 to 10 breaths. This pose counteracts the forward hunching that happens from prolonged sitting, decompressing the shoulder joints and improving circulation that helps reduce inflammation and stiffness.

2. Dolphin Pose (Ardha Pincha Mayurasana)

This pose helps to strengthen the shoulders and upper back and the mild inversion improves blood flow to the area. Start in a tabletop position on your hands and knees, then place your forearms on the mat with elbows directly under shoulders and palms flat or fingers interlaced. Tuck your toes under, lift your hips toward the ceiling, and straighten your legs to form an inverted V shape. Press your chest toward your thighs, keeping your neck long and look towards your feet. Hold for 5 full breaths, keeping the core engaged lightly. This asana builds stability without the full weight-bearing strain of handstands.

3. Eagle Arms (Garudasana Arms)

This offers a targeted twist to get rid of shoulder tension and improve joint mobility. Sit comfortably in a cross-legged position or stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Extend your arms forward, cross your right arm under the left, bend both elbows, and wrap the forearms until the palms clasp or fingertips touch. Lift the elbows slightly and draw the hands toward your face, squeezing the upper arms together. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides. This pose compresses and then releases the shoulder girdle, removing lactic acid buildup and improving your range of motion.

4. Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana)

This asana opens the shoulder capsules, which removes tightness in the triceps, lats, and rhomboids. Sit with legs crossed with right knee over left and stacking shins if possible. Reach your right arm overhead, bend the elbow, and let the hand fall toward your upper back. Bring your left arm behind your back, palm up, and try to clasp your hands. You can also use a strap between hands if they don't meet. Gently lift the clasped hands away from your back while keeping elbows aligned. Hold for 20-30 seconds each side and switch the leg stack accordingly.

5. Thread the Needle (Parsva Balasana)

This is a stretch that is ideal for unilateral shoulder issues that happen from carrying bags on one side. From an all-fours tabletop position, inhale to prepare, then exhale as you slide your right arm under the left arm, palm facing up, lowering your right shoulder, cheek, and ear to the mat. Extend your left arm forward along the floor or bend the elbow and reach it overhead for added intensity. Keep your hips high and gaze toward your right palm. Hold for 30 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

6. Puppy Pose (Uttana Shishosana)

This asana extends the spine and shoulders that feels both invigorating and restorative. Start on your hands and knees, then walk your hands forward as you crawl them out, lowering your chest toward the floor while keeping your hips stacked over your knees. Allow your forehead or chin to rest down, and press your palms into the mat to draw your shoulder blades apart. Breathe deeply for 30 seconds to a minute, which will soften the back body with each exhale. This pose helps improve shoulder flexibility, foster better posture and reduce chronic ache.

7. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

This pose benefits the posterior shoulder muscles while expanding the chest. Lie face down with legs extended and the tops of your feet pressing into the mat. Place hands under shoulders, fingers spread wide, elbows tucked close to your sides. Inhale to lift your chest forward and up, using back strength rather than pushing hard with arms. Keep shoulders away from ears and look slightly upward. Hold for 5 breaths, then lower slowly. This asana improves spinal health and shoulder endurance, which can make everyday activities pain-free.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.