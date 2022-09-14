Yoga: Beginner Yoga Poses To Increase Shoulder Strength

Yoga: Balasana pose relaxes and strengthens our shoulders

Yoga is recognised globally for its many benefits. It is a great regime to improve physical and mental health. Shoulder strength is integral to our body's longevity. Yoga has been proven to pose helpful in strengthening our muscles and joints.

Yoga also poses helpful for most people as it is extremely flexible and can be adjusted to one's capabilities. In this article, we list yoga poses for beginners that ensure the strengthening of our shoulders.

Yoga poses to strengthen your shoulders:

1. Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly place your arms forward and try to lift your upper body

Your legs are supposed to be laying next to each other, however, your arms need to be farther apart (in comparison to your shoulders)

At this point, the body parts touching the ground would be your legs and palms of your hands

In this position, you need to be facing the sky looking upwards

Hold this position for a few seconds and release, repeat 5-10 times minimum

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

3. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

4. Marjaryasana and Bitilasana

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look towards the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

Do not speed up, In fact, you are advised to switch positions slowly and gradually

Try these poses along with a healthy diet to ensure better health of your shoulders and overall body. Make sure to also seek guidance from a professional when practicing yoga as a beginner.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.