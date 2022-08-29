Text Neck? Try These Easy Yoga Asanas

Cow pose can help improve text neck

A neck hump is an accumulation of fat over the neck. This fat can be due to obesity. The text neck is often caused along with the neck hump and appears more evidently due to bad posture. One of the most common causes of bad posture is the prolonged use of screens.

Using phones or laptops for long periods can worsen the appearance of our necks. Besides this, it may also worsen one's health over time. One of the best ways to reduce a text neck is by practicing regularly and improving your posture to make it less evident.

Yoga has proven to be one of the most effective workout regimes for weight loss as well as improving posture. Yoga is a modifiable regime that makes it ideal for everyone. Depending on one's convenience, yoga positions can be altered. In this article, we list 4 yoga positions that have proven to reduce text neck.

Yoga asanas to reduce text neck:

1. Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana (Cat Pose)

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look towards the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat a few times

2. Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana (Cow Pose)

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat a few times

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

4. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose)

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

In conclusion, proper exercise and stretching ensure our body functions properly. Lack of exercise and stretching daily may even make you more prone to neck hump and bad posture. Along with this, we also encourage you to be mindful of your diet. What you eat can cause fat build-up and also weaken bones, both of which affect one's posture.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.