Try These Simple And Easy Exercises To Correct Your Posture And Prevent Text Neck

Text neck can lead to several side effects including headache, pain in shoulder and more

Highlights Text neck can lead to pain in several spots

You can also experience back pain and headache

Try these simple exercises and get your posture fixed

While technology has made life far more convenient, comfortable and even brought the world closer, there are health-related downsides to it too. From straining our eyes due to overexposure to blue light emanating from our laptops and phone screens to damaging our ears by listening to loud music on earphones constantly - health issues caused by the overuse of gadgets are becoming a prevalent problem, particularly among the younger generation. The latest health-related problem due to tech is called "Text Neck" or "Forward Head Syndrome". It's the result of bending your head down for long periods of time while using the mobile phone.

Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala, along with physiotherapist Dr Hemakshi Basu, has shared a series of videos demonstrating simple exercises that can be done at home to help ease the strain on your neck and correct your spinal alignment.

Try these three neck and chin exercises:

1) Chin glides

Place two fingers on your chin and glide it backward horizontally with your eyes looking parallelly forward. This is a mobility exercise that makes you aware that your ears are over your shoulders. Do not move forward as it strains the structures of your neck. Do not do this exercise with your nose up as it will jam your joint. Do not do this exercise with your chin pointing down as it will lock your joint.

2) Active chin glides

Place two fingers on your chin then without moving your fingers along with your chin just move your neck back and hold for a few counts to let the muscle activate behind to keep your head upright, with your ears over your shoulders and bring your neck forward towards your fingers again. Hold for 5 to 10 counts.

3) Sternum lift with head rotations

Start by bending down on all 4s on your exercise mat. Lift your chest away from the floor and get your head in line with your upper back. Picture a pencil right in front of your nose and pretend to draw with your nose by moving your head in small rotations to the left and then the right and come back to the centre and relax. Do this exercise a couple of times with two rotations.

Also read: Addicted To Your Mobile Phone? It Can Give You Text Neck; Know Symptoms, Prevention Methods And Complications

Watch the full video here:

Also read: Text Neck: A Common Ailment Among Smartphone Addicts; Expert Shares Prevention Tips

A few days ago, Yasmin had shared a few videos on her Instagram, featuring Dr Basu, where she tried to help her followers understand the various postures. In the video, Yasmin explained the five kinds of postures along with their effects on the body. Read more about it here.

Before that, in June, she had shared an easy workout guide for "back strengthening". It was mainly for those who have been working from home, without a proper home-office set up, and use their beds or couches to work from. Over time, this uncomfortable setting has led to a rise in incidences of neck and back pain. If this resonates with you, and if you are looking at exercises to get relief from back pain, click here to read more about it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.