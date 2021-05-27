Exercise For Back Pain: Fitness Expert Shares Back Strengthening Exercise Routine

Back pain can prevent you from performing day to day activities efficiently

Back pain is a common physical ailment in this new work-from-home era. Most people don't have a proper home office set up, and, as a result, use their beds or couches to work from. Initially, though it seemed like a welcome change, over time it has led to a rise in incidences of neck and back pain, thanks to the wrong postures and an uncomfortable setting. To help prevent pain and avoid harm to one's spinal health, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared an easy workout guide on Instagram for “back strengthening.”

Exercises for back pain: Try these for relief

She captioned the post, “The core is made up of four muscles — the diaphragm, the pelvic floor, the transverse abdominis, which is the deepest muscle of the abdominals, and the multifidi, which is the closest muscle to the spine.”

By following Yasmin's simple workout routine, you can keep back pain at bay. However, this set of exercises comes with a disclaimer. Yasmin pointed out, “Remember, don't do these exercises if you have pain. Do them to strengthen your back before pain or after you recover. Always consult your doctor before doing any exercises.”

Here are 5 steps for a stronger core.

Figure 4 Bridge - 10-15 each

Alternate Bent Knee Lift - 10 each

Straight Leg Raises - 10 each

Supine Bent Knee Twist - 6 each

Swan - 6 reps

Here's the video tutorial of the workout.

Back pain is a common issues these days. Maintaining a healthy posture can help you keep back pain at bay. Also, avoid sitting for prolonged periods to avoid pain in back. You can also try massaging with oil or hot/cold therapy.

These workout videos will help you train yourself at home. However, in case you experience any pain, consult a doctor. If you do not get relief after these exercises or remedies, consult your doctor to find the cause.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.