4 Simple Exercises To Relieve Back Pain Almost Instantly

A lot of us experience back pain after long standing hours or performing activities which involve bending or stretching. Back pain is quite a common problem and with some exercises it can be reduced significantly and effectively. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares exercises that can help you get rid of back pain and can also strengthen your spine. The exercises are especially beneficial for older adults and can help in improving their immunity, flexibility and fitness.

Exercises for back pain and spine

These exercises can be helpful for women who experience back pain during periods, for those who cannot stand for too long and those who experience back pain nearly all day.

1. Twisting posture

The twisting posture can be effective in reducing back pain. All you need is a chair. Sit on the side of the chair and twist your spine. Twist in a way that your back rotates roughly at 90 degrees. Apart from offering relief form back pain, the twisting posture can also offer relief from constipation, mentions Diwekar. Make sure your shoulder blades are squeezed in as you perform the posture.

Hold the chair tightly from the side. You should be able to open your chest wide. Try to turn as much as you can. The twisting posture can also be beneficial for people who experience pain in shoulders. Sit on the other side of the chair and twist from your pelvic area again.

2. Bending forward posture

Do not perform this posture when your back pain is active. Once it has subsided, then work towards subsiding it.

Sit on the chair, squeeze your shoulder blades, lift your chest up and simply bend forward. Do not shrink your chest. It should be lifted up throughout. Bend till your chest and stomach are flat on your thighs. Stay in the position for around five counts. Come up slowly.

If you are unable to bend forward, then you can put another chair in front of you, extend your arms on that chair and then bend forward. Remember to not shrink your chest in. It should be wide open.

Forward bends can stretch your back and offer relief from back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Alternate arms and leg raises

Come on all fours. Do alternate arms and leg raise. That is, lift leg and right arm and vice versa. Hold for 5 counts and release, and then repeat on the other side.

If you are unable to maintain balance in this posture, the lie down your stomach, and do alternate arms and leg stretch.

4. Calf rest

Back pain can also be reduced by giving your calves some rest. Lie down on the floor with your claves on the chair. Separate your knees and stay in this position for a while. You can also lie down on your bed and put your calves on a stack of pillows. Come down one leg at a time and by getting on the side.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.