Desk Job Causing Back Pain, Neck Pain And Weight Gain? These 5 Tips Can Definitely Help!

There are many downsides to being in a desk job. Weight gain, back pain and neck pain are few of the many side effects of being in a desk job. You need to maintain a healthy lifestyle, eat the right amount of foods, be physically active and exercise regularly to prevent side effects of being in a desk job. Being physically active is important to reduce risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and much more. Sitting (for long periods) has also been hailed as the new smoking by many health experts.

Exercises for people in desk jobs

There are multiple things that you can do even during your job to prevent side effects associated with desk jobs. Here are some tips:

1. Stand for three minutes after sitting for 30 minutes

Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends that for every 30 minutes of sitting, you should stand for at least three minutes. This is one way of preventing health risks associated with a desk job. It can help you be more active. Make sure that you do not lean on a wall or bend more towards one wall while standing. You need to stand up at ease, with your weight properly distributed on the two feet.

2. Take stairs and say no to lifts and escalators

Climbing stairs is an important activity and an effective exercise as well. Also, make sure to climb 4 floors of stairs at once, at least once in a day, recommends Diwekar. This is especially important for people in desk jobs.

3. Walk to your work place

Aneffect ive way of incorporating walking in your lifestyle is by parking cars or vehicles at a far distance from house, work or any other destination. Diwekar recommends parking vehicle at least 500 steps away from destination. More importantly, do not use any gadgets to count these 500 steps, and count them in mind.

4. Take out time for exercising

If you are in a desk job, then you need to make efforts for taking out at least half an hour or 20 minutes or 10 minutes for exercising. You can opt for high intensity short duration workouts like HIIT and Tabata, but you must take out time for exercising in order to prevent back pain, neck pain, etc.

5. Do physically challenging activities at home

You can opt for playing with your pets or kids. Or you can do gardening or wiping the floor with your hands in a squatting position. There are numerous such activities that you can do at home to beat ill effects of desk job on your health.

